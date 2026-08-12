ScienceLogic delivers secure AI deployment and smarter IT operations with Skylar AI 2.5

ScienceLogic has announced Skylar AI 2.5, expanding secure deployment options for organizations with stringent security, sovereignty, and compliance requirements, while introducing enhancements that strengthen AI performance, operational intelligence, and enterprise integrations. The release further improves AI accuracy, platform performance, and natural language user experience across the ScienceLogic AI Platform.

Serving as the intelligence layer of the ScienceLogic AI Platform, Skylar AI provides always-on guidance across complex IT environments, a critical capability for organizations operationalizing agentic AI. Organizations adopting AI often require infrastructure that aligns with strict security, sovereignty, and compliance requirements. Skylar AI 2.5 addresses those requirements by making its AI capabilities available through flexible deployment options, including sovereign cloud, on premises, and secure cloud environments

“Organizations across government and other highly regulated industries are moving quickly to adopt AI, but they can’t compromise on security, governance, or operational requirements,” said Lee Koepping, VP of global sales engineering at ScienceLogic.

“Skylar AI 2.5 gives customers the flexibility to deploy trusted AI in the environments that best meet their needs, whether that’s sovereign, on premises, or secure cloud, while delivering the operational intelligence they need to confidently accelerate AI adoption.”

In addition to deployment flexibility, Skylar AI 2.5 introduces numerous enhancements focused on performance, usability, and AI-driven operations, including:

Improve operational guidance: Enhanced advisory capabilities strengthen event matching, improve severity assignment, and streamline workflows through tighter integration with Skylar One alerts.

Enhanced advisory capabilities strengthen event matching, improve severity assignment, and streamline workflows through tighter integration with Skylar One alerts. Increase trust in AI recommendations: Improved AI knowledge capabilities offer expanded enterprise content support and greater transparency across AI-generated outputs.

Improved AI knowledge capabilities offer expanded enterprise content support and greater transparency across AI-generated outputs. Gain deeper insight: Richer analytics and visualization enhancements provide more actionable insights through improved dashboards, filtering, trend analysis, and service visibility.

Richer analytics and visualization enhancements provide more actionable insights through improved dashboards, filtering, trend analysis, and service visibility. Scale AI operations more efficiently: Platform optimizations reduce execution time, improve responsiveness, and increase scalability.

Platform optimizations reduce execution time, improve responsiveness, and increase scalability. Connect enterprise workflows: Enhanced support for Microsoft Teams, ServiceNow, and other enterprise workflows.

Enhanced support for Microsoft Teams, ServiceNow, and other enterprise workflows. Strengthen AI governance: Monitor internal Skylar AI agents, track token usage over time, and turn agents on or off as operational requirements change.

“As organizations move from experimenting with AI to operationalizing it, success depends on more than the model itself. It requires trusted operational data, flexible deployment options, and governance that allows AI to operate confidently in real-world environments,” said Michael Nappi, CPO at ScienceLogic. “Skylar AI 2.5 brings those capabilities together so organizations can securely scale AI across even their most demanding IT operations.”

The Skylar AI 2.5 release builds on recent enhancements to Skylar Analytics, Skylar Advisor, and the Skylar One “Kyoto” release, further advancing ScienceLogic’s mission to help organizations implement AI-powered IT operations with greater governance, automation, and intelligence. The release also reinforces ScienceLogic’s commitment to delivering secure, scalable AI solutions for organizations operating in highly regulated environments, building on the company’s FedRAMP Moderate authorization achieved last year.