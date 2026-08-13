A10 Networks introduces AI Gateway to secure and manage enterprise AI

A10 Networks has announced the general availability of the A10 AI Gateway, a centralized, intelligent control plane that gives organizations unified routing, cost management, and governance across every AI agent, application and large language model (LLM) they use.

As AI adoption accelerates, developers are increasingly building agents and embedding AI into applications and business systems, drawing on a growing range of models across the enterprise. Without a central control point, teams have little visibility into which models are being used, how they perform, what they cost, and whether workloads are running efficiently.

The A10 AI Gateway brings all of those AI interactions into a single, governed environment so organizations can optimize performance, control spend, centralize observability, enforce security, and give developers and users reliable access to the right models.

“Enterprises are being asked to move fast on AI and stay in control at the same time. AI use is spreading faster than teams can discover, govern, or secure it, driving up cost and leaving no single place to set the rules. The A10 AI Gateway gives organizations one intelligent control plane to see how AI is being used, to govern who can access which models, and match every request to the right model at the right cost. Our integrated portfolio gives customers a complete, sovereign way to put AI to work at scale. That is how enterprises adopt AI with confidence instead of trading speed for control,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, president and CEO, A10 Networks.

Beyond metering: An intelligent control plane for AI

The first generation of AI gateways centralized access, simplified API management, and metered requests across providers. Enterprise AI has since grown far more dynamic, with different teams needing different models, and every request varying in complexity. The A10 AI Gateway goes beyond simply managing AI traffic by intelligently routing each request to the most appropriate model based on the needs of that request, while giving organizations the ability to manage access, usage, and costs at the individual and team levels.

Key capabilities of the A10 AI Gateway include:

Identity-based AI access: Organizations apply access and routing policies by individual user and group profile (e.g., engineering vs. finance), in sync with existing local directory systems.

Organizations apply access and routing policies by individual user and group profile (e.g., engineering vs. finance), in sync with existing local directory systems. Smart routing: The A10 AI Gateway moves past static routing policies and simple metering. It evaluates the complexity and type of each request and then, with reasoning, routes simple tasks to more cost-efficient models and complex, reasoning-intensive tasks to more capable ones.

The A10 AI Gateway moves past static routing policies and simple metering. It evaluates the complexity and type of each request and then, with reasoning, routes simple tasks to more cost-efficient models and complex, reasoning-intensive tasks to more capable ones. Centralized traffic and cost management: Acting as a central control plane, the A10 AI Gateway provides real-time, per-request cost tracking in dollars; per-model and per-team token budgets with hard limits and soft-limit alerts; and business-layer rate limiting (TPM/RPM) enforced per key or team, all with centralized visibility into how AI is being used and governed.

The result is a more controlled, efficient, and secure approach to enterprise AI, helping organizations maximize the value of every AI interaction while maintaining visibility and control over how AI is accessed and used.

The A10 AI Gateway complements A10’s broader AI security portfolio including TrojAI and ThreatX solutions, securing AI across its full lifecycle: tested before deployment, defended at runtime, and enforced at the network and API layer.

Delivered as software, or with integrated hardware, that runs entirely within the customer’s own environment, on-premises, in a private cloud, or air-gapped, the portfolio keeps models, data, and policy under the organization’s control with full data sovereignty, an advantage cloud-hosted and edge-bound gateways cannot match.