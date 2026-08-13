Searchlight Cyber combines exposure and threat intelligence in new PTEM platform

Searchlight Cyber has launched its Preemptive Threat Exposure Management (PTEM) platform, combining exposure visibility with real-world attacker intelligence to help organizations prioritize and reduce the exposures most likely to be exploited.

Security for the real-time era

For decades, security teams have relied on a critical advantage: time. Organizations could identify vulnerabilities, investigate threats and respond before attackers achieved their objectives. That time has run out.

As AI accelerates vulnerability discovery, exploit development and attack execution, the time between exposure and exploitation is shrinking dramatically. Organizations now have less time than ever to identify, prioritize and remediate risk before attackers act, creating a fundamental shift in how cyber defence must be approached.

The need to rapidly close exploitable exposure has driven the industry shift towards preemptive cybersecurity solutions, which Gartner predicts will account for 50% of IT security spending in 2030, up from less than 5% in 2024.

The launch marks the most significant evolution in the company’s history, bringing together Searchlight’s heritage in threat intelligence with market-leading exposure management capabilities following the acquisition of Assetnote in 2025. These preemptive capabilities are built for the real-time era of cybersecurity, enabling organizations to move faster than attackers..

“Artificial intelligence has fundamentally changed the economics and velocity of cyber attacks. Attackers can now discover vulnerabilities, develop exploits and launch campaigns at unprecedented speed, leaving organizations with no time to react,” said Michael Gianarakis, CEO of Searchlight Cyber.

“Detecting attacks faster and responding efficiently remain essential, but in the AI era they are no longer enough. The challenge today is reducing exploitable exposure before attackers have the opportunity to act.

“That’s why we’re introducing our Preemptive Threat Exposure Management platform. By combining continuous exposure visibility, pre-disclosure zero-day mitigations and live insight into real attacker activity, we’re helping organizations focus their security resource on the threats that matter, before compromise occurs.”

The new platform

The Searchlight PTEM platform provides the capabilities organizations need to operate preemptively, rather than reactively.

Searchlight Exposure provides continuous exposure visibility, attack surface discovery and exploitability validation, enabling organizations to understand what is exposed and what attackers could exploit.

Searchlight Threat delivers real-world attacker intelligence, revealing what threat actors are actively discussing, developing and targeting across the open, deep and dark web.

Together, they enable organisations to answer three critical questions:

1. What is exposed?

2. What is exploitable?

3. What are attackers most likely to target?

By combining exposure intelligence with observable attacker behavior, the Searchlight PTEM platform helps security teams prioritize remediation using both technical risk and attacker reality, allowing them to reduce exposure before attackers act.

Showcasing the vision

Alongside the launch of the PTEM Platform, Searchlight today unveiled a completely new corporate identity and redesigned web presence, reflecting the company’s strategic evolution and its vision for the future of cybersecurity.

As part of the company’s new positioning, Assetnote becomes Searchlight Exposure, while Searchlight’s Cerberus investigations platform and DarkIQ dark web monitoring solution are unified as Searchlight Threat. Together, they deliver the exposure visibility and attacker activity context that enable preemptive action against cyber threats.