Linux Foundation takes on TRACE, a hardware-backed runtime evidence specification for AI agents

The Linux Foundation announced the contribution of TRACE (Trust, Runtime Attestation and Compliance Evidence), from OPAQUE.

Collaboratively developed by AMD, Intel, Microsoft, OPAQUE and the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), TRACE creates a standard, open evidence layer that enables reliable governance records for AI agents and other confidential workloads.

As organizations deploy increasingly autonomous AI agents and open-weight models, they need a consistent, trustworthy method to prove sensitive data is being handled according to policy.

TRACE creates a standardized, hardware-enforced governance record that binds together the runtime environment, software, policies, data classifications and tool usage into a portable, cryptographically verifiable artifact that travels with the workload across clouds and confidential computing environments.

“The widespread adoption of autonomous systems requires independent, cross-platform proof of operational integrity,” said Jim Zemlin, CEO of the Linux Foundation. “TRACE provides the open source community with a unified, hardware-attested specification for compliance and security evidence. By hosting TRACE under neutral governance, we are ensuring trust in AI remains open, portable and verifiable across any infrastructure.”

Rather than introducing a new security framework, TRACE builds on proven industry standards, including RATS, EAT, SLSA, SCITT, SPIFFE and EAR, and creates a consistent, vendor-neutral framework for trusted AI execution. TRACE composes existing standards into a common evidence layer designed to work across enterprise, cloud and sovereign AI infrastructure.

The initial specification focuses on today’s AI agent architectures while providing a foundation that can evolve with future multi-agent and confidential computing deployments.

TRACE recorded nearly 135,000 PyPI downloads within 10 weeks of its initial introduction at the Confidential Computing Summit in June 2026. Under the Linux Foundation, TRACE will receive vendor-neutral governance to support long-term adoption and sustainability, with the technical workstream hosted by the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI).

“Runtime evidence only works as a standard if it is portable, independently verifiable and not controlled by the vendor producing it,” said Imran Siddique, Chief Platform Officer at OPAQUE. “TRACE gives enterprises and regulators a common way to verify what ran, which policies were enforced and how AI systems interacted with sensitive data across different clouds and infrastructure. Contributing TRACE to the Linux Foundation gives that work the vendor-neutral home it needs, where the industry can shape a common, interoperable standard and no single company gets to define what counts as proof.”

The open specification, technical documentation and reference implementations are available today at trace.agentrust-io.com and on GitHub. See here for more information on the announcement.

“The industry must move to cryptographically-verifiable AI. As agents become more autonomous and increasingly interact with other agents, sensitive data, and critical business systems, organizations need cryptographic evidence of the agent’s identity, what it is authorized to do, where it is running, and proof that governance policies were enforced,” noted Anand Pashupathy, VP and GM, Intel Product Assurance and Security.

“Hardware-based attestation and confidential computing make that possible at scale, creating a foundation for independently verifiable AI where enterprises can make informed decisions before agents access data, invoke tools, or delegate actions to one another. Intel is pleased to collaborate on this open industry effort that builds on established standards and gives enterprises greater confidence as they deploy AI with their most sensitive data,” added Pashupathy.