Cyberattack causes network outage at Boston Scientific, disrupts global operations

Medical technology company Boston Scientific suffered a cyberattack that disrupted its IT systems and caused a network outage, affecting global operations.

Boston Scientific makes devices for minimally invasive procedures, including stents, catheters, pacemakers and defibrillators. According to its website, the company employs 59,000 people across 127 countries, treats an estimated 48 million patients a year, and posted more than $20 billion in net sales in 2025.

The company said it noticed an incident on August 25 and immediately activated incident response protocols, beginning an investigation to assess and contain the threat with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity experts.

“The investigation into the cybersecurity incident is ongoing,” Boston Scientific said.

According to an SEC filing, the incident has disrupted access to systems and applications that support the company’s operations, including its ability to process and ship customer orders.

“While the Company is working diligently to restore affected functions and systems access, the timeline for a full restoration is not yet known,” the company added.

Boston Scientific also stopped short of calling the incident material, telling the SEC it “has not yet determined whether the incident is reasonably likely to have a material impact.”

Like most breach disclosures of this kind, details are still limited at the time of writing, and so far no group has claimed the attack.

Boston Scientific joins a run of medtech companies hit by cyberattacks this year, among them Stryker, iRhythm Holdings, Novo Nordisk and Xsolis.