Previously patched Citrix NetScaler flaw exploited in the wild (CVE-2026-8452)

CISA added six new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, including a previously patched Citrix NetScaler ADC and Gateway flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-8452, that is being exploited in the wild.

The agency published the alert on August 26 and gave federal agencies until August 29 to remediate it.

About CVE-2026-8452

Citrix disclosed the issue on June 30, 2026, describing CVE-2026-8452 as a “memory overflow vulnerability leading to unpredictable or erroneous behavior and denial of service.”

The patch shipped the same day, in versions 14.1-72.61, 13.1-63.18, and 13.1-37.272. The flaw shows up when an appliance is set up as a Gateway, covering SSL VPN, ICA Proxy, CVPN, or RDP Proxy, or as an AAA virtual server.

“This vulnerability has been discovered as part of our ongoing internal product security strengthening exercises,” the company noted, adding that it had not observed unmitigated exploitation at the time.

Researchers at watchTowr Labs analyzed the patch and found the flaw could be chained into full, unauthenticated remote code execution, far beyond the denial of service Citrix described. On August 14, they published both the technical writeup and working proof-of-concept code.

Soon after the writeup went public, attackers started exploiting the flaw, with threat intelligence firm Defused confirming the first hits on its EX customer sensors.

“This morning we started seeing exploitation for CVE-2026-8452 (Citrix NetScaler PreAuthRCE),” security company Previdian wrote on LinkedIn.

The firm said attackers were dropping web shells named “x.php” and “z.php,” and running discovery commands like “id” and “echo” to map out compromised systems.

“So far we have seen three unique IPs, from three different countries,” Previdian added.

Notably, Citrix’s own advisory still hasn’t been updated to confirm in-the-wild exploitation.

The remaining five security holes cover a mix of older and current software, including two Red Hat flaws (CVE-2015-3246 and CVE-2015-5287), a Microsoft SQL Server bug (CVE-2019-1068), an Ajax.NET deserialization flaw (CVE-2021-23758), and a Linux Kernel vulnerability (CVE-2022-0995).