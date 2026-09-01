Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 1, 2026

Security Engineer, PSO

Google | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will provide technical guidance to customers adopting Google Cloud Platform, helping them navigate their cloud journey with the Professional Services team. The role includes advising on secure foundational cloud implementations, automated provisioning of infrastructure and applications, and cloud-ready application architectures.

Cyber Security Analyst

Spait Infotech | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will monitor security alerts, analyze logs, and support the detection and response to security incidents across networks, systems, and endpoints. The role includes assisting with vulnerability assessments, using tools such as SIEM, Microsoft Sentinel, or Splunk, maintaining security reports and documentation, and working with IT teams to resolve security-related issues.

SIEM Engineer

Zachary Piper Solutions | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a SIEM Engineer, you will design, build, and enhance Splunk dashboards, detection content, and security analytics to strengthen threat visibility across a cybersecurity operations team. The role includes developing and tuning correlation searches and use cases, integrating and validating security data sources from on-premise and cloud environments including AWS, partnering with SOC teams on investigations, and contributing to automation and platform optimization.

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IT Infrastructure & Security Administrator

Equicom Technologies | India | On-site – View job details

As an IT Infrastructure & Security Administrator, you will manage and secure the internal IT environment for a crypto trading platform, focusing on endpoint security, identity and access management, employee device governance, and internal infrastructure stability across a hybrid workforce.

Cloud Security Engineer

Wind Creek Hospitality | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will advance the security of growing cloud, SaaS, data, and application environments, serving as a hands-on technical authority for multi-cloud security with primary depth in Azure and working competency in AWS.

Backend Engineer

HUMAN | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Backend Software Engineer, you will help develop the integration and enforcement layer connecting customer traffic to HUMAN’s real-time bot and fraud detection platform. The role includes designing and maintaining backend and edge components using primarily JavaScript and TypeScript, owning the full software lifecycle from design through deployment and monitoring, optimizing performance for latency-sensitive components in the request path, and collaborating across Product, Security Research, and Engineering teams.

Cryptography Operations Engineer

Barclays | UK | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cryptography Operations Engineer, you will safeguard encryption keys and cryptographic services supporting secure, multi-tenancy encryption across enterprise applications within Barclays’ CISO. The role includes working with Hardware Security Modules using Thales and Entrust vendor tools, operating and supporting production-grade cryptographic applications and key management solutions, and working across Windows and Linux infrastructure with 24/7 on-call support rotation.

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Network Security Engineer

RINA | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and maintain network infrastructures in enterprise environments, focusing on firewalls, switching, routing, segmentation, and secure connectivity. The role includes configuring and optimizing FortiGate firewalls and Cisco Catalyst and Nexus switching, implementing VPN connectivity and network access controls, secure segmentation across users and systems, and supporting network integration in on-premises and hybrid environments.

IT & Security Specialist

Signature Research | USA | On-site – View job details

As an IT & Security Specialist, you will maintain secure Windows and Linux environments across Florida and Michigan operations, combining system administration with cybersecurity compliance to meet Department of Defense requirements. The role includes developing and enforcing security policies and system security plans, performing audits, vulnerability scans, risk assessments, and continuous monitoring, investigating security incidents and data-integrity concerns, and guiding Information System Security Officers.

Technical Lead – Network Security

CyberCX | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Technical Lead – Network Security, you will design, implement, and optimize enterprise-grade network security solutions while mentoring engineers and acting as a trusted advisor to customers. The role includes providing Level 4 support across Fortinet, Palo Alto, and Netskope platforms, leading incident resolution and root cause analysis, conducting security assessments, automating operational workflows using DevOps-aligned practices, and following ITIL-aligned incident, change, and problem management processes.

Technical Lead – Network Security

Empower India | India | On-site – View job details

As a Security Architect, you will help mature Empower’s security posture as part of a security architecture team providing guidance across the enterprise technology environment. The role includes developing and standardizing security architecture, performing security assessments, reviewing system designs for security considerations, and advising stakeholders and service owners on risk management and balancing security and business requirements.

AI Security Engineer

CPX | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an AI Security Engineer, you will engineer and validate security controls for AI/ML and agentic AI services including Azure AI Services, Azure OpenAI, and Azure Machine Learning, protecting sensitive data, identities, models, and APIs across the AI lifecycle. The role includes maintaining an inventory of AI/ML assets and infrastructure, performing security reviews, assessing authentication and network exposure controls, and implementing least-privilege RBAC, private endpoints, network isolation, and encryption.