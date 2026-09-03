Seemplicity Response Options accelerates vulnerability mitigation

Seemplicity announced Response Options for vulnerability management and exposure management workflows. This new capability gives security teams multiple, actionable paths to closing a vulnerability finding based on context.

The problem Response Options addresses is straightforward: the complete fix (a patch, an upgrade, a major configuration change) has been perceived as the safest long-term answer, but it’s also the slowest and most intrusive. It demands heavy testing, coordination, and sometimes a production reboot.

Response Options gives teams faster, lower-risk alternatives such as compensating controls, targeted configuration changes, and other steps that de-escalate exposure now, without waiting on the full remediation cycle.

Each option carries a Readiness Indicator showing whether it can be deployed immediately or needs review first. Seemplicity’s autonomous AI Analysts pre-select the option they recommend, but every alternative stays visible, with the full reasoning behind it.

“’Patch or nothing’ is what slows organizations down,” said Ravid Circus, CPO at Seemplicity. “Old prioritization signals like attack complexity and exploit availability are breaking down. Frontier AI makes complexity trivial and exploits abundant. Automated, preemptive response is now the necessary next step, not just a nice-to-have.”

Security teams are working with less time than ever, as AI accelerates how quickly a disclosed vulnerability becomes a working exploit. Response Options is built for that reality with the fastest safe option should never be hidden behind the slowest comprehensive one.

Response Options is available now to all Seemplicity customers.