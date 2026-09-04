A five-part inventory for your AI agent credentials

In this Help Net Security video, Roy Katmor, co-founder and CEO of Orchid, explains why AI agents hold credentials that nobody reviews. Organizations build agents in AI studios, connect them to enterprise tools, and give them accounts to do useful work. The agent is approved, the studio is approved, but the identities behind them sit outside the usual review process.

Katmor walks through an onboarding agent that touches HR, an identity provider, ticketing, payroll, and internal apps. Behind each connection sits an OAuth token, an API key, a service account, or a borrowed human account. Permissions accumulate, and the account ends up with authority well past the agent’s original job.

He argues for treating each agent as an application and inventorying five things: owner and purpose, tools it can reach, credentials it uses, effective authority, and runtime behavior. Teams can then compare approved intent with observed behavior and apply scoped controls, including a targeted kill switch.

Download: The Agentic Software Development Guide