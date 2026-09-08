Mathspace breach exposes data on over a million students and parents

Mathspace has confirmed that attackers broke into its internal reporting system through an unpatched Metabase vulnerability and stole data belonging to more than a million students, parents, and school staff.

The Sydney-based maths education company wrote in a blog post that the vulnerability, in its self-hosted installation of Metabase, allowed attackers to obtain administrator access to the system without a legitimate login.

Metabase is a business intelligence tool used to connect to and explore company databases. It’s available as a free open-source, self-hosted version, or as a paid service with cloud and self-hosted options.

“On 3 September 2026, we confirmed that unauthorised parties had accessed an internal reporting system used by Mathspace and downloaded information on students, their parents or guardians, and school staff,” said Alvin Savoy CTO at Mathspace.

“Our investigation identified unauthorised access dating back to 10 August 2026, Australian Eastern Standard Time. We confirmed that information was downloaded from our Australian reporting database on 27 August,” added Savoy.

According to the company, the breach affected 1,079,819 people in total, all located in Australia and New Zealand.

The exposed data included usernames, first and last names, email addresses, country, time zone, user type, email-verification status, last-active date, last-login date, and date joined. Some of these are internal Mathspace identifiers tied to student accounts.

Mathspace said no academic records, assessment results, passwords, authentication tokens, or API credentials were exposed. The exposed data did not include records linking user accounts to their schools, though it said this may still be possible for schools with identifiable email domains.

“Customer passwords, single sign-on (SSO) tokens and other customer authentication credentials were not exposed,” Savoy noted.

“We have no evidence so far that the data has been published, distributed, sold or otherwise misused.”

Mathspace isn’t requiring a password reset, since login credentials weren’t exposed. It is warning, however, that the leaked names and email addresses could be used to make phishing attempts look convincing.

Savoy is advising users to be wary of unexpected messages, never share passwords or verification codes, and use a unique password for every account.

“Based on our investigation to date, you can continue using Mathspace for lessons and assignments. The affected internal reporting system has been taken offline,” Savoy concluded.

This is not an isolated case in which attackers used a vulnerability in Metabase to reach customer data. Framework, Tally, and Kilo Code all disclosed similar breaches in August 2026, after attackers exploited the same SQL injection flaw in their Metabase instances.