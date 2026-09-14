Airrived adds Agentic Observability to track AI agent actions and risks

Airrived will reveal Agentic Observability, a major expansion of its enterprise Agentic OS built to give organizations end-to-end visibility into how AI agents behave, from the moment enterprise data enters the platform, through agent reasoning and execution, to the final business outcome.

Traditional application monitoring was designed to answer a simple question: is the software running? Agentic AI demands far more rigorous answers. Who created this agent? What can it access? What actions is it authorized to take? Which AI tools does it rely on? What data is flowing through it? Does a human need to approve its decisions? And ultimately, what did it decide, and what did that decision cost?

Airrived Agentic Observability brings all of these answers into a single control plane.

“Enterprises are moving from software that executes instructions to agents that reason, decide, and act,” said Anurag Gurtu, CEO of Airrived. “You cannot govern what you cannot see. Agentic Observability gives enterprises visibility from data, to decision, to action, to outcome.”

Tracing the agentic journey

Airrived delivers visibility across the entire agentic lifecycle: Enterprise integration → context lake → agentic app → agent → action → outcome.

Organizations can trace data as it moves from enterprise integrations into Airrived’s Context Lake, through agentic applications and individual agents, and ultimately to the actions and outcomes those agents produce. Rather than simply confirming that an agent executed, Airrived surfaces the full environment surrounding that execution.

For each agent and agentic application, Airrived surfaces its creator, owner, associated users, roles, permissions, and permitted actions, along with whether human-in-the-loop approval is required before it acts.

The platform also exposes the underlying AI tools used to build and run each agent, including both Airrived’s proprietary capabilities and the AI tools customers use to create their own agents.

Context Lake: Giving agents enterprise context

At the foundation of Airrived’s Agentic OS is Context Lake, which brings together data and operational context from across enterprise systems.

This allows Airrived to observe agents not as isolated AI processes, but in the context of the enterprise information they use and the outcomes they produce. Organizations can trace what context was available to an agent, what it was permitted to access, what actions followed, and what outcome was ultimately produced, creating an observable chain that connects enterprise data and context directly to AI-driven decisions and actions.

Connecting technical execution to business outcomes

Agentic Observability extends beyond infrastructure metrics. Airrived links AI execution directly to the business and operational outcomes agents produce — from security alerts and identity entitlements to risky-vendor flags and root-cause analysis across IT operations, depending on the application.

The result is a traceable path from the enterprise information entering an AI system to the ultimate decision or action it produces.

Visibility into risk and economics

Airrived also brings visibility to two dimensions of AI operations that have historically been opaque: sensitive data exposure and AI economics.

Organizations can track the presence and movement of sensitive information, including PII, PCI, and PHI, across agentic workflows. At the same time, token- and model-consumption tracking gives organizations a clear read on the cost of their AI operations, turning previously opaque tokenomics into measurable AI FinOps.

“Agentic AI cannot become a black box running inside the enterprise,” Gurtu added. “Every agent needs an owner. Every action needs a permission. Every sensitive data interaction needs visibility. Every dollar of AI consumption needs accountability. And every AI decision needs an observable outcome.”

Building the control plane for the agentic enterprise

As organizations shift from experimenting with individual copilots to operating networks of autonomous agents, Airrived believes observability will become foundational infrastructure for enterprise AI, as essential as identity and access management is today.

Airrived’s Agentic OS unifies Context Lake, AI applications, agents, orchestration, reasoning, models, governance, observability, and infrastructure within a single enterprise platform.

With Agentic Observability, organizations can now build agents, run agents, and see exactly what those agents are doing.