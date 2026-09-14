Entrust turns cryptographic inventory data into security action

Entrust has unveiled new capabilities for its Cryptographic Security Platform (CSP) that help organizations turn Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOMs) data into action.

Government agencies, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and other critical infrastructure operators are navigating increased cyber threats, shorter certificate lifecycles, the rapid growth of machine and AI identities, evolving compliance requirements, and the transition to post-quantum cryptography. Managing these changes depends on a comprehensive view of where cryptography resides and how assets and systems depend on it.

Growing focus on cryptographic inventory and post-quantum readiness from industry groups, standards bodies, and regulators around the world, including the recent U.S. Executive Order and the EU’s DORA and NIS2 regulations requiring CBOMs-based inventories, reinforces the need for organizations to understand their cryptographic assets, dependencies and risk exposure.

Organizations can now connect cryptographic discovery and inventory with governance, automation and post-quantum migration planning, helping them identify and address risks across complex environments. With new CBOM import and export capabilities, the Cryptographic Security Platform helps organizations build more complete cryptographic inventories, understand dependencies, and translate cryptographic visibility into operational action.

For example, organizations can identify cryptographic assets that may be vulnerable or noncompliant, determine which systems and applications depend on them, assess the associated risk, and prioritize remediation efforts. Additionally, the platform can now be deployed as-a-service or on-premises, giving organizations a faster and more flexible way to access the new CBOM capabilities while retaining on-premises deployment options.

“A CBOM is more than a static inventory,” said Michael Klieman, Global Vice President of Product Management at Entrust. “Security teams need to connect CBOM data with the systems and applications that depend on cryptography, understand where risk is concentrated and determine what actions to take next. The addition of CBOM support to the platform helps organizations move from documenting cryptographic assets to actively governing and securing them.”

Once organizations establish visibility into cryptographic assets and dependencies, they must translate that insight into governance, operational resilience, and readiness for future cryptographic change. CSP helps connect discovery with action across each of these areas:

Strengthen governance and reduce cryptographic risk: Organizations cannot manage cryptographic risk without understanding where cryptography exists and how assets, systems and applications depend on it. New CBOM import and export capabilities, combined with cryptographic discovery, compliance, and operational health capabilities, help organizations build more complete inventories, correlate inventory data with discovered assets and dependencies, and strengthen governance across keys, certificates, and secrets across the enterprise.

Scale certificate operations across complex environments with new Ansible-based capabilities: As certificate volumes grow across public and private PKI environments, organizations need automation that can keep pace with increasingly complex infrastructure. New Ansible-based capabilities extend certificate lifecycle automation, enabling teams to automate certificate deployment and management across highly customized environments at scale, reduce manual effort, and help minimize service disruptions.

Prepare for post-quantum and emerging identity requirements with expanded support for composite algorithms and SPIRE-based capabilities: Preparing for post-quantum cryptography starts with understanding where cryptography exists and which systems depend on it. Expanded support for composite algorithms helps organizations pursue phased post-quantum migration strategies while new SPIRE-based capabilities support trusted identities for AI agents and other non-human workloads. CSP is now available as a service or for on-premises deployment, giving organizations greater flexibility to meet operational, security, and data sovereignty requirements.

By connecting cryptographic inventory, governance, automation, and post-quantum readiness in a unified platform, Entrust helps organizations turn cryptographic visibility into action and build the operational foundation for long-term crypto-agility.

“Knowing where cryptography lives isn’t enough anymore. The number of certificates and other cryptographic material is growing rapidly. Machine and AI identities are multiplying, and the deadline to transition to post-quantum algorithms is closing in. Security teams cannot treat cryptographic inventory as a static exercise. Organizations that connect cryptographic inventory, governance, automation, and post-quantum readiness will be better positioned to manage crypto-agility as standards evolve,” said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director for Information and Data Security, IDC.