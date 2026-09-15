Globalgig expands managed security portfolio to protect enterprise AI

Globalgig has expanded its managed security portfolio to cover enterprise AI, bringing together services that discover, assess, and protect the AI applications, agents, models, and data enterprises are putting into production. The services are delivered through the same managed model that already covers the edge, endpoints, identities, and security operations.

Enterprises are adopting AI faster than they are securing it, and the cost is now measurable. Shadow AI was involved in 43% of breaches this year, more than double the prior year, according to the 2026 Cost of a Data Breach Report. Among organizations that suffered an AI-related breach, 92% lacked adequate AI access controls. Globalgig’s managed AI security closes that gap without adding to the customer’s workload.

Globalgig’s AI security covers:

AI Security Posture Management: Discovery and inventory of every AI system, model, and agent in use across the enterprise, continuously assessed for misconfiguration, excessive permissions, and exposure across cloud and SaaS environments.

Discovery and inventory of every AI system, model, and agent in use across the enterprise, continuously assessed for misconfiguration, excessive permissions, and exposure across cloud and SaaS environments. AI Access Security: Real-time visibility and policy enforcement over how employees use generative AI tools, with data loss prevention that stops sensitive information from leaving the organization through prompts, uploads, and outputs.

Real-time visibility and policy enforcement over how employees use generative AI tools, with data loss prevention that stops sensitive information from leaving the organization through prompts, uploads, and outputs. AI Runtime Security: Protection for AI models, applications, and agents across their lifecycle, from scanning models and agent code for tampering and unsafe permissions before deployment, through real-time defense against prompt injection, tool misuse, and manipulated agent behavior, to adversarial testing that validates controls hold under attack.

Protection for AI models, applications, and agents across their lifecycle, from scanning models and agent code for tampering and unsafe permissions before deployment, through real-time defense against prompt injection, tool misuse, and manipulated agent behavior, to adversarial testing that validates controls hold under attack. AI Security Operations: 24/7 monitoring, detection, and response for AI-specific threats, integrated with the managed and co-managed SOC that already protects the rest of the environment.

AI use inside an enterprise rarely looks the same from one quarter to the next. Globalgig’s managed security is calibrated to each customer’s needs and the pace of AI implementation, so protection changes when the business changes, not only when the threat does. Customers decide how much of the AI layer they want to run themselves and how much Globalgig runs for them, and can shift that balance as their team, risk, and workload change. Whichever model they choose, Orchestra Insight supplies the network context that makes AI security complete: real-time visibility into the traffic, connections, and performance underneath every AI system the business runs.

“AI is the first technology most enterprises have adopted faster than they could secure it, and the breach data proves it,” said Ernest Cunningham, CEO at Globalgig. “Customers are done buying point products. They want a partner who owns the outcome, and the market is rewarding the ones who will. We are one of the fastest-growing MSSPs in the market this year, and that is why.”

“Securing AI is not one problem, it is four: knowing what AI you actually have, controlling what employees put into it, defending what your developers and agents run in production, and watching all of it around the clock,” said Jamie Pugh, CTO at Globalgig. “We build on Palo Alto Networks technology for the completeness of their AI security vision, not for a single product, and because they are advancing it at the pace of AI itself. Our customers get best-of-breed technology without having to run it, and our team owns the outcome.”