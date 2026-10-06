NIS2 compliance: 7 low-cost steps to secure credentials

Security budgets rarely stretch to cover a full NIS2 programme in one pass. Credential controls are where a constrained team can start, because they make access visible, revocable, and reviewable without new infrastructure. NIS2 compliance rests on risk-management measures that fit the actual risk an organization faces under Article 21, with the choice of specific products and policies left to that assessment.

Credentials appeared among the data compromised in 28% of breaches in Verizon’s 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report. That figure makes credential management a natural early target inside any risk-based programme.

This article ranks seven credential controls by effort and shows the evidence each one produces, for security leadership, for auditors, or for a national oversight process that eventually asks for proof.

Do you need to comply with NIS2?

NIS2 generally applies to medium-sized and large entities across 18 critical sectors identified by the European Commission. A specific organization’s scope depends on sector, size, and national transposition, and that determination belongs with legal counsel and official guidance rather than this article.

Credential visibility and control deliver the same practical value whether that determination is finished or still in progress. The seven controls below apply either way.

What credential-security measures does NIS2 require?

Article 21 connects credential security to five specific measures: basic cyber hygiene practices and training, access-control policies, human resources security, asset management, and procedures that evaluate whether controls actually work. Those five measures give organizations room to choose their own tools and policies, sized to their own risk.

A credential-security programme answers four questions:

Who has access

Why they have it

How access gets removed

How the organization proves the control works

Risk varies by account category. Privileged accounts carry the highest impact if compromised, and shared credentials create attribution problems when something goes wrong. Service identities, the non-human accounts used by applications and automation, often go unmanaged because no one treats them as personal responsibility.

An inventory, a named owner, and a review cycle cover this starting work. Broader identity architecture can follow later. That means policies most teams already recognize: credential strength matched to system risk, rotation after exposure or a role change, and removed default vendor passwords before deployment.

Most teams skip proving these controls work: a policy with no log, no review date, and no exception record won’t satisfy an auditor. Building that evidence trail as each control goes live, rather than reconstructing it before an audit, keeps the work proportional to the size of the team doing it.

Does NIS2 require MFA and stronger access controls?

Article 21(2)(j) lists multi-factor authentication (MFA) or continuous authentication solutions as a measure to apply “where appropriate,” leaving each entity to judge where the risk justifies the control. That wording scales MFA to specific systems rather than applying it as a blanket requirement on every account.

Externally exposed applications, remote network access, and privileged administration carry the highest risk of credential-based compromise and earn MFA first. Article 21 also directs entities to weigh implementation cost when judging proportionality, which gives smaller teams a defensible reason to sequence a rollout instead of deploying everywhere at once.

The remediation gap between control types supports moving on more than MFA alone. In Verizon’s 2026 analysis of 7,513 third-party cloud MFA exposure findings, half were resolved within one month; weak-password and permission-misconfiguration findings took nearly eight months to reach that same point.

Passwork connects vault access to directory and SSO processes so MFA coverage and access reviews live in one place.

7 low-cost steps to secure credentials, ranked by priority

Start by making privileged and shared access visible, owned, revocable, and reviewable. The Credential Security Starter Stack below sequences seven credential controls by effort and cost, and lists the first action and evidence to retain for each. It offers a prioritized starting point; a full risk assessment and legal review remain the basis for any compliance determination.

Row 4 deserves a closer look. Shared credentials are a governance problem before they are a technical one. A password dropped into a chat thread or a spreadsheet has no clear owner, no selective revocation path, and no record of who used it or when.

Picture a contractor engagement that ends: removing their individual account does nothing to a shared admin password they knew, which stays valid outside the organization until someone rotates it. Deprovisioning must pair with rotation of every secret that a person could access.

Row 7 shows up just as often, in different forms. A CI/CD pipeline token left in a .env file or a pipeline variable is readable by anyone who can edit that configuration, and it commonly outlives the employee who generated it. Isolating it in its own vault entry, owned by the platform team rather than an individual, and rotating it on a schedule closes the gap.

How Passwork covers this stack without enterprise pricing

Visibility and access: rows 1-3

Passwork runs as an on-premise password and secrets manager, keeping vault data inside the organization’s own infrastructure rather than a third-party cloud. Vaults with assigned owners build the inventory in row 1, and last-access timestamps in the audit log flag candidates for the dormant-account review in row 2. Passwork’s login supports MFA, covering row 3 for every credential stored inside the system.

Shared and service credentials: rows 4-7

Row 4 runs through the vault itself: shared secrets sit in one place, permissions attach to named users instead of a shared login, and rotation after an offboarding event is a deliberate action backed by a permission-history record.

Role-based vault permissions map onto the access matrix in row 5, and separate vaults or folders for service credentials, including CI/CD tokens and other pipeline secrets, give row 7 a place to isolate those secrets from personal accounts.

Row 6, credential-hygiene training, stays a people process the platform supports without replacing.

Cost and scope

The cost of running this varies by scale. Passwork’s Standard plan starts at 3 € per user per month, billed annually. The Advanced plan, which adds SSO, LDAP group mapping, service accounts, unlimited roles and vault policies, clustering and failover, runs 4.5 € per user per month, also billed annually. Larger deployments move to custom pricing. That transparency lets security leadership put a number on rows 1, 3, 4, 5, and 7 before asking for a bigger NIS2 budget.

These capabilities support credential governance inside a broader NIS2 programme. Full compliance depends on the wider risk-management framework and policies built around them.

Turning credential hygiene into audit-ready evidence

Article 21 asks for risk-proportionate measures sized to an organization’s actual exposure, leaving the specific password policy to that assessment. For most constrained teams, credentials are the fastest place to produce visible, defensible progress.

Start with the inventory, disable what is dormant, enforce MFA where exposure is highest, and get shared secrets out of chat and spreadsheets. This sequence (the Starter Stack) is a solid default. Whether it is the right sequence for your environment is what the broader risk-assessment process determines.

The next step is concrete: pick row 1 and build the privileged-account inventory this week, because every later control depends on knowing what you are protecting.

If your team needs to move shared credentials out of spreadsheets and chat, evaluate Passwork’s vault permissions, directory-driven access, and audit logs against your Article 21 evidence requirements. See Passwork pricing for NIS2 budgets.