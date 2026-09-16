Citrix adds AI-powered browser activity analysis to SecurAccess

Citrix has announced Citrix Session Insights, a new AI-powered capability for Citrix SecurAccess with Chrome Enterprise that helps organizations capture, analyze and understand browser activity from users and autonomous agents.

By combining visual session evidence, AI-powered risk analysis and recommendations, Citrix helps organizations investigate incidents faster, create an auditable record of sensitive activity, and establish accountability for AI-driven workflows without sacrificing productivity.

The browser has become a primary workspace for both employees and AI agents, creating new challenges for security teams investigating sensitive activity. While security tools can identify events such as application access, file uploads and blocked copy actions, they often lack the context to show how those events relate or the sequence of actions that led to a risky outcome.

The challenge is growing as autonomous agents begin executing workflows across applications on behalf of employees. In these scenarios, existing tools often do not provide a complete picture of how authority was exercised or whether actions were performed by an employee or agent.

Citrix Session Insights for Citrix SecurAccess with Chrome Enterprise addresses this challenge by creating a visual record of browser activity and using AI analysis to support forensic investigations and surface potentially risky behavior. This helps organizations investigate incidents faster, support audit and governance workflows and strengthen security policies to reduce future risk.

“The conversation around enterprise AI is shifting from access to accountability,” said Citrix Co-President Hector Lima. “As employees increasingly use agents to accelerate work, organizations need comprehensive context to investigate unexpected outcomes, assess risky behavior and adapt security policies. Citrix Session Insights uses AI analysis to provide the powerful security intelligence organizations need to strengthen governance and guardrails as human and AI agent workflows become increasingly intertwined.”

Citrix Session Insights brings greater context to security investigations

The Citrix Session Insights capabilities in Citrix SecurAccess with Chrome Enterprise provide actionable security intelligence to help streamline security investigations and risk assessments. When a security incident or policy violation requires investigation, administrators can use the tool’s AI analysis to quickly pinpoint risky activity and determine the appropriate next steps to fortify security.

Key capabilities include:

Automatic session recording for users and AI agents: Organizations can capture browser-based activity for configured human users and autonomous agents, creating visual records of sensitive workflows. This supports security investigations and audit processes by helping teams understand how a sequence of events unfolded, how authority was exercised, and whether expected security controls were applied.

Organizations can capture browser-based activity for configured human users and autonomous agents, creating visual records of sensitive workflows. This supports security investigations and audit processes by helping teams understand how a sequence of events unfolded, how authority was exercised, and whether expected security controls were applied. AI-powered risk detection and session review: AI analyzes recorded sessions, identifies risky behavior and highlights relevant moments so administrators don’t have to manually review entire recordings and can focus on the activity that matters.

AI analyzes recorded sessions, identifies risky behavior and highlights relevant moments so administrators don’t have to manually review entire recordings and can focus on the activity that matters. Insights into application usage: Citrix Session Insights can help organizations understand user workflows so they can refine internal applications and improve user experience. The insights can help internal development teams identify usage patterns such as tasks that may benefit from automation or common roadblocks in certain workflows, allowing them to develop internal features and AI agent skills to optimize user productivity.

Citrix Session Insights can help organizations understand user workflows so they can refine internal applications and improve user experience. The insights can help internal development teams identify usage patterns such as tasks that may benefit from automation or common roadblocks in certain workflows, allowing them to develop internal features and AI agent skills to optimize user productivity. Recommended policy and remediation actions: Based on observed activity, AI can suggest steps administrators can take to reduce risk such as adjusting security policies or adjusting the level of authority granted to agents, while keeping the administrator responsible for reviewing evidence and deciding the appropriate response.

Based on observed activity, AI can suggest steps administrators can take to reduce risk such as adjusting security policies or adjusting the level of authority granted to agents, while keeping the administrator responsible for reviewing evidence and deciding the appropriate response. Reviewing autonomous agent workflows: Organizations can record how AI agents interact with browser-based applications, helping security teams reconstruct actions without correlating data from multiple application logs. This context can show how risk was introduced, whether policies and workflow controls were applied appropriately, and whether an agent was granted more authority than the task required.

Organizations can record how AI agents interact with browser-based applications, helping security teams reconstruct actions without correlating data from multiple application logs. This context can show how risk was introduced, whether policies and workflow controls were applied appropriately, and whether an agent was granted more authority than the task required. Recommended policy and remediation actions: Based on observed activity, AI can recommend ways to reduce risk, such as refining security policies and controls or adjusting the authority granted to agents. Administrators remain responsible for reviewing the evidence and determining the appropriate response.

The launch of Citrix Sessions Insights expands Citrix SecurAccess with Chrome Enterprise by combining browser visibility, AI-powered analysis and policy recommendations in a single workflow. This helps organizations investigate incidents more efficiently, strengthen governance and manage emerging AI-assisted and autonomous activity at scale as AI use expands across the enterprise.