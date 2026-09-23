Lookout targets smishing, voice cloning, and vishing with real-time mobile protection

Lookout has launched Social Engineering Protection (SEP), a new module within the Lookout Mobile AI Security Platform. SEP provides automated, real-time protection against the next generation of AI-driven mobile threats, including linkless smishing attacks, synthetic voice cloning, and other voice phishing (vishing) techniques.

Frontier AI is transforming social engineering by enabling attackers to create highly convincing deception with unprecedented realism, personalization, and scale. Advanced AI models can craft context-aware messages tailored to individual employees, while advanced voice cloning and deepfake technologies can convincingly impersonate executives, colleagues, and IT support.

These capabilities make it increasingly difficult for employees to distinguish legitimate communications from malicious ones. As critical business interactions increasingly move to SMS, voice calls, WhatsApp, and other mobile channels, mobile has become a primary attack surface for AI-powered deception.

Legacy defenses were not designed for this new generation of AI-powered deception. Email security largely protects a single channel and often relies on detecting malicious links, attachments, and known indicators, while Security Awareness Training depends on employees recognizing increasingly sophisticated attacks themselves.

Neither approach can keep pace with highly personalized, convincing attacks that span SMS, voice, and messaging applications. This new threat demands a more sophisticated approach—one that can continuously analyze the intent, context, and authenticity of mobile interactions in real time. Lookout Social Engineering Protection delivers that protection across mobile channels.

“Frontier AI has fundamentally changed the economics of cyber offense, making highly sophisticated social engineering accessible to mainstream attackers,” said Praveen Mamnani, Chief Product Officer at Lookout. “Legacy defenses like email security and awareness training were not designed for AI-powered deception that spans text, voice, and messaging channels. Lookout Social Engineering Protection closes that gap by detecting and stopping these attacks in real time, before users are deceived into taking action.”

Omnichannel defense against mobile deception

Lookout Social Engineering Protection delivers AI-powered, multi-channel defense across text and voice communications:

Smishing protection: Continuously analyzes incoming SMS, MMS, and RCS messages on iOS and Android to detect malicious links, phishing attempts, and suspicious intent in real time.

Continuously analyzes incoming SMS, MMS, and RCS messages on iOS and Android to detect malicious links, phishing attempts, and suspicious intent in real time. Vishing protection: Analyzes audio and voicemail to detect AI-generated voice clones and deepfakes, while transcribing conversations to identify suspicious intent and scam patterns.

Analyzes audio and voicemail to detect AI-generated voice clones and deepfakes, while transcribing conversations to identify suspicious intent and scam patterns. Phone number authentication & Centralized call blocking: Uses mobile identity signals and phone-number attributes to distinguish legitimate callers from numbers exhibiting suspicious characteristics or behaviors, enabling organizations to apply risk-based controls and centrally block known or suspicious numbers across the mobile workforce.

Addressing the mobile AI risk triangle

With the launch of Social Engineering Protection, Lookout introduces the third core pillar of its Mobile AI Security Platform, delivering continuous protection across three critical areas of mobile risk: AI usage and data exposure, mobile software vulnerabilities, and AI-powered human manipulation.