Airties adds router-level cybersecurity protection for ISPs

Airties has launched new integrated cybersecurity capabilities that enable ISPs to detect and remediate threats to connected homes and small businesses. As part of Airties’ Connectivity Experience Management Platform, these new capabilities turn the router into an additional security layer that safeguards every device on the network, giving ISPs a powerful baseline of protection for their entire subscriber base.

The cybersecurity threat landscape is evolving quickly, driven in part by the growing sophistication of AI-driven attacks. The average home now experiences 29 cyberattacks daily, nearly three times the rate seen in 2024.

Consumers are taking notice: 80% now expect their internet provider to offer protection services, and 86% of SMBs cite cybersecurity risk as a major concern. Compounding the challenge, AI is reshaping the threat landscape itself, enabling malicious actors to generate more elaborate attacks faster than traditional threat databases can keep pace.

“Cybersecurity inside the home and business router must be the frontline of defense in today’s age of connected-device proliferation and AI,” said Metin Taskin, CEO Airties.

“Most operators are left cobbling together point solutions from multiple vendors, none of which can see the complete picture of what’s happening inside a subscriber’s home or business. Airties is uniquely positioned to close that gap: our connectivity intelligence already spans more than 50 million homes, giving us an extensive view of in-home activity, and the ability to turn that data into an integrated line of defense and optimization.”

“Cybersecurity threats are evolving faster than ever, while the number of connected devices in homes and small businesses continues to grow,” said Sachin Chickballapur, Chief Technical and Product Officer at Airties. “Operators need security that protects every device on the network. By making the router the first line of defense, Airties helps operators deliver always-on protection across their subscriber base, and provides advanced protection against emerging risks associated with the growing use of agentic AI systems in homes and businesses.”

Advanced cybersecurity capabilities and benefits

As part of its cyber defense capabilities, Airties’ cybersecurity app enables ISPs to deliver two layers of protection built into the router:

1) mass-market security for every connected device, including malicious website blocking, content filtering, and parental controls across connected environments; and

2) advanced security, including router and Smart IoT protection, AI-driven threat detection and remediation, and additional business-focused capabilities.

Grounded in Airties’ more than two decades of device, application and network intelligence, Airties’ Connectivity Experience Management Platform now offers:

Mass-market baseline security

Shields the entire home or SMB and delivers mass-market protection: By securing the network at the router level, Airties protects every connected device, not just individual endpoints, with real-time malicious website blocking, content filtering, parental controls, and ad/tracker blocking, providing built-in security with no app, download, or separate purchase required.

By securing the network at the router level, Airties protects every connected device, not just individual endpoints, with real-time malicious website blocking, content filtering, parental controls, and ad/tracker blocking, providing built-in security with no app, download, or separate purchase required. Extends protection beyond the broadband network: These protections work consistently across Wi-Fi and mobile for converged network operators, ensuring subscribers’ mobile devices remain secure even outside of the home or business network.

These protections work consistently across Wi-Fi and mobile for converged network operators, ensuring subscribers’ mobile devices remain secure even outside of the home or business network. Scales as part of the connectivity experience: By managing broadband experience and security in a single platform, operators can naturally scale protection across their subscriber base, lower TCO, and create new monetization opportunities.

Advanced security