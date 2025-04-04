Inside the AI-driven threat landscape

In this Help Net Security video, Nick Barter, Chief Strategy Officer at Nothreat, discusses how AI is no longer just a tool for defenders, it’s now a powerful weapon in the hands of attackers.

With the adoption of generative AI, cyber threats are becoming more scalable, evasive, and automated than ever before. This shift is challenging traditional security models, which were never built to withstand this new level of sophistication.

Barter dives into how AI is reshaping the threat landscape, and why security leaders must adapt their defensive strategies to keep up. From AI-generated phishing to deepfake attacks, we’re entering a new era of social engineering where threats are faster, smarter, and more convincing than ever. Learn what this means for cybersecurity resilience and how organizations can stay ahead.