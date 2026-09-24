LatticeFlow AI offers managed risk assessments for enterprise AI systems

LatticeFlow AI has announced the LatticeFlow AI Risk Center, an AI governance managed service that continuously assesses and controls AI risk, giving enterprises the technology, evidence, and expertise to scale AI with confidence and accelerate time to value.

AI systems and agentic workflows are moving into production faster than most organizations can build the capabilities to control their risks. Deep technical AI risk assessments require highly specialized, AI-native teams that understand emerging AI risks, can run technical evaluations, decide on feasible mitigations, and translate the findings into actionable risk insights for deployment decisions.

Building that capability can take months. Organizations need to define requirements, validate controls, select and deploy technology, and onboard specialized teams. All while pressure to bring AI into production fast continues to grow.

On the other side, AI doesn’t stand still. Models, data, and agentic workflows evolve, quickly making point-in-time assessments outdated. Keeping AI risk under control requires an ongoing operation, not a one-time assessment.

“AI Risk and Safety warnings now seem to dominate every news cycle. And yet, most organizations still lack the expertise and technology needed to manage and secure their own AI applications,” said Tom Ulrich, CRO and SVP at LatticeFlow AI. “We designed the LatticeFlow AI Risk Center to automate and streamline continuous AI Risk monitoring, enabling any size company to safely leverage the latest advancements in AI.”

“We are making continuous AI risk control immediately accessible to organizations,” added Dr. Petar Tsankov, CEO of LatticeFlow AI. “Instead of spending months building the technology, processes, and specialized expertise themselves, they can access that capability as a service, putting their first AI system under continuous risk control in a matter of weeks.”

Extending AI teams with risk control expertise and technology

The LatticeFlow AI Risk Center operates as an extension of enterprise AI teams, combining LatticeFlow AI’s technology and expertise to continuously assess AI systems for security, performance, and other critical risks.

Enterprises decide which AI systems are assessed, the frameworks and risk thresholds that apply, the assessment frequency, and how identified risks are mitigated. LatticeFlow AI manages the technical risk control operation, running deep technical assessments, generating system-level risk metrics and evidence, and interpreting findings against the defined thresholds. Customers receive regular risk reports with actionable mitigation guidance, supported by risk review sessions with key stakeholders to enable informed deployment decisions and track risk over time.

“We are uniquely positioned to offer this,” Dr. Tsankov added. “Our forward deployed AI experts have been setting up AI risk frameworks and technical controls inside enterprises, and once those are in place, our platform runs the assessments continuously rather than once. That combination is what makes this an operation customers can rely on, not a one-off report that a single update makes obsolete tomorrow.”