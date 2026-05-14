Closing the AI governance gap in your enterprise

In this Help Net Security video, Casey Bleeker, CEO at SurePath AI, talks about the AI governance gap that exists in almost every organization.

Drawing from three years of conversations with IT, business, and security leaders, Casey explains why AI adoption is outpacing governance maturity by a wide margin, creating friction between security teams pushing for responsible use and business leaders worried about falling behind competitors.

Casey walks through what a typical audit reveals at a mid-sized firm, including shadow AI use, sensitive data moving into models without checks, and agentic workflows operating with broad system access. He then lays out a 90-day framework: discovery and visibility in the first month, policy and guardrails in the second, and operational auditing in the third.