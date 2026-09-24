Symphony Risk Intelligence uses AI agents to streamline financial crime investigations

SymphonyAI has introduced Symphony Risk Intelligence (SRI), an enterprise-grade, agent-native platform built to unlock Always-on Compliance. This is a critical shift from periodic to continuous risk and compliance management, in which institutions continuously reassess risk and adapt controls as regulations, threats and business activity change, rather than waiting for the next scheduled review.

Current approaches have reached their structural limits. The FinCrime Frontier 2026–27 Report, released recently by SymphonyAI and AML Intelligence, finds just 4.7% of financial institutions continuously update their compliance monitoring and controls as risk changes, and 76.3% still review alerts manually or with only partial automation — barely changed year over year. Yet standing still isn’t an option: the regulatory climate is at a major inflection point across every market, from FinCEN’s AML/CFT reforms in the U.S. to the EU AML Package and AMLA, to tightening oversight from AUSTRAC and Singapore’s MAS.

Business complexity is reaching its own tipping point: criminal typologies shift faster than review cycles can adapt, business models, payment rails and new financial instruments keep outrunning static rule sets, and competing on speed and choice keeps pushing institutions to offer more with less friction, widening the risk surface further.

“Financial crime compliance has reached the limits of static, episodic approaches to managing risk,” said John Edison, President, SymphonyAI Financial Services.

“Always-on Compliance, delivered through our Symphony Risk Intelligence platform, is how we help institutions continuously operationalize financial crime controls, institutional judgment and governed agentic orchestration in response to evolving threats, regulatory changes and new policies. SymphonyAI has spent 25 years working alongside some of the world’s most complex financial institutions, and SRI brings that experience together with a new generation of intelligence and governed AI to help our customers and partners make that shift real.”

At the core of SRI is a System of Intelligence that continuously determines what has changed in regulations, threats, policy and customer risk, where it matters, and what action it requires. That determination directs the work: agents take on detection, triage, investigation and reporting based on what has just changed, not on a fixed schedule or a static set of rules, so compliance keeps pace with risk instead of catching up to it after the fact.

Governance runs alongside that continuous direction, not after it: defined boundaries on what each agent can do, human oversight configurable from semi- to fully autonomous, and a complete audit trail behind every decision — extended on the same terms to agents an institution builds itself.

Rather than replacing the systems of record institutions depend on for business continuity, SRI augments and hydrates them, keeping their data current and surfacing risks that static rules would miss. Institutions can start with SRI wherever the need is greatest, whether that’s a single targeted problem or a full domain transformation such as end-to-end transaction monitoring, closing coverage gaps in weeks rather than months, absorbing manual work without adding headcount, cutting alert noise while surfacing real risk, standing audit-ready by default rather than scrambling to prepare for one, and cutting the cost of running compliance day-to-day.

Working with some of the world’s top-tier financial institutions, these capabilities have driven up to 80% fewer false positives, 70% faster case resolution and a six-fold increase in investigator productivity.

“SymphonyAI’s new platform/framework recasts the workflows, data management and analytics in financial crime and risk intelligence from an AI-native perspective,” said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis.

“Leveraging its experience in developing its portfolio of solutions and its strong investment in core AI technology, SymphonyAI is transforming the ways financial institutions and services providers build solutions (whether enterprise, departmental or specific point solutions) to solve their financial crime, compliance and decisioning challenges.”