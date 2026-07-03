Geopolitical cyber threats are turning HR into a security front line

In this Help Net Security video, Roman Sannikov, Global Research Coordinator at iCOUNTER, explains why geopolitics belongs in every security team’s threat model. With open and simmering conflicts around the world, attacks can come from actors that would never have targeted your company before.

He walks through various cases. Many of these threats sit two or three steps beyond your usual list of adversaries.

The lesson is to widen your scope. Watch traffic heading to unexpected regions, treat HR as part of defense against fake employees and deepfakes, and connect your SOC with physical and executive protection teams.

Sannikov also covers DDoS as opinion warfare and Volt Typhoon’s pre-positioning inside telecom networks. When your company gets linked to a geopolitical cause, the pool of people who might target you grows.