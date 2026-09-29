Meta gives small businesses an AI agent that knows their work

Meta has introduced Muse for Small Business, adding skills and connectors to its personal AI agent to help business owners get work done using the tools they already use. Muse launched earlier this month in the US and Canada and can complete tasks on a user’s behalf.

Business owners can connect Muse to their Instagram professional account analytics, Facebook Pages and Meta ad accounts. These connections give agent context about what a business sells, how its brand communicates and what customers ask about.

Muse can also connect to services including Canva, Intuit QuickBooks, Shopify, Slack and Stripe, bringing information about a business’s brand, storefront, books and customer records into its work.

That context is intended to make Muse useful across day-to-day tasks. A business owner could ask it to analyse sales, campaigns and social activity to draft a growth plan, review financial performance for unusual expenses, or identify what is working in their ads and content before drafting a new campaign. Muse can also flag emails that need a response and prepare first drafts.

Meta says users remain in control, with nothing published, sent or spent without their approval.

“Muse is an exciting leap towards agents that genuinely help us work, create and make our lives easier. It can help you start to organise your ideas and help them take shape, but the real magic happens when it’s fully connected to your existing work, your context and your brand. By connecting Muse with Canva, all of that becomes part of your conversations. Whether you’re launching a side hustle or polishing a presentation, your favourite Canva templates and tools are right there when you need them; helping you turn an early idea into something on-brand, editable and ready to share,” said Canva CPO, Cameron Adams.

Muse supports custom connectors for services it does not yet offer directly, and Meta says more connectors and skills are planned. It is free for most uses, with subscription plans available for people who want more.