Edgescan Atomic validates attack paths with controlled AI testing

Edgescan announced the launch of Edgescan Atomic, an autonomous penetration-testing capability built on agentic AI and Edgescan’s existing security intelligence. Edgescan Atomic can run on top of Edgescan’s existing continuous security platform or run as a stand along Agentic Penetration Testing solution.

Organizations need confidence that they are safe from AI-powered cyber-attacks. Edgescan Atomic is designed to provide the powerful layer of continuous, rapid, on-demand offensive validation that organizations need to verify their posture quickly.

Edgescan Atomic can operate independently, but it becomes significantly more effective when powered by Edgescan Intelligence, including historical scan data, PTaaS results, false positive data, validated vulnerabilities, asset context, authentication workflows, API information, and historical assessment data. This gives Atomic a richer starting point from which to explore and validate potential attack paths.

Atomic delivers proven security intelligence with agentic AI combined with the Edgescan Harness, which controls what the AI can and can’t do. The Edgescan Harness enforces defined scope, permissions, approvals and policies, allowing Atomic to reason and adapt like an attacker while keeping its actions controlled and auditable. This gives organizations a way to use autonomous penetration testing without giving up oversight.

Edgescan Atomic delivers:

Faster validation for security teams. They can launch autonomous testing immediately, delivering deep assessment using previous target metadata if available. Validation is via the agentic validation team and our human experts if required.

Deeper coverage, with less noise, for security operations and AppSec teams. Atomic is designed to identify business-logic and access-control vulnerabilities such as insecure direct object reference (IDOR ), authorization weakness and broken access control, while validating findings with evidence before they reach analysts, reducing investigation and triage workloads.

Predictable cost with greater control. The licensing model provides a defined testing budget, while the Harness enforces scope, logs and policy-enforces AI actions.

“Edgescan Atomic addresses a fundamental limitation of traditional penetration testing: the AI-powered threat environment and the rate of application code change. Atomic gives customers the power to launch autonomous penetration testing whenever they need it, putting more control, greater flexibility, and faster security validation directly in their hands,” said Eoin Keary, CEO, Edgescan.