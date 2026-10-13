NinjaOne combines Katana AI and MCP server to accelerate IT problem resolution

NinjaOne has announced Katana AI, an agentic AI technician that supports and elevates IT workers, and the NinjaOne MCP server, an agentic orchestration connector that extends the platform’s governed access to the AI tools teams already use.

“Modern IT environments generate more data than any technician can process,” said Phil Hochmuth, research VP, endpoint management and enterprise mobility at IDC.

“Hunting for a problem’s context instead of actually solving the issue wastes time for IT operations teams, and slows employee work and productivity. Every IT team knows it must automate and accelerate its problem resolution capabilities. To get there, organizations need trusted AI tools that are tied closely to system infrastructure software, instead of being bolted on, or observing from the outside.”

Katana AI analyzes device telemetry, history, alerts, and activity to surface likely root causes and recommend next steps, including remediation actions and scripts, where technicians already work. This allows technicians to resolve complex and challenging IT problems faster, improving productivity for all employees. Instead of pulling from a generic model, Katana AI draws on users’ device history, alert patterns, and the resolution knowledge teams already have built, so recommendations reflect how the user’s systems actually behave.

The NinjaOne MCP server extends that same intelligence to the AI tools IT teams already use. It lets external AI agents interact with NinjaOne data and take action directly in the NinjaOne platform. With the NinjaOne MCP server, AI agents work through NinjaOne rather than around it, governed by the same role-based permissions IT teams already manage. Together with Katana AI, it gives organizations a single orchestration point and a single governance model for every AI agent connecting through NinjaOne MCP.

The impact of the new solutions for IT teams is faster incident triage with immediate context, recommendations and remediation in one place, and governance and control over AI, which results in the ability to trust what is happening. NinjaOne’s AI architecture is also designed for token efficiency that allows organizations to manage and predict costs, so customers can scale their use with confidence.

“Our team spends too much time pulling context from several tools before they can even begin to fix an issue. Katana AI gives technicians a summary and recommended next steps in one view, no more searching or pulling daily reports to get the data you need instantly,” said Randy Hyder, MSP Manager, Range MSP. “Being able to set what the Katana agent can access and having the ability to approve its actions gives us confidence. It is reassuring to know that adopting Katana AI does not mean giving up control of our environment.”

Katana AI and NinjaOne MCP deliver trusted AI innovation

NinjaOne’s high-velocity research and development engine delivered 43 minor releases and six major releases in the last year. Katana AI and NinjaOne MCP are the latest product innovations delivering value from AI alongside strict governance and controls that create trust in AI work and outcomes.

NinjaOne’s other key AI innovations include:

AI-powered Vulnerability Management, which continuously identifies software vulnerabilities without scheduled scans, allowing IT teams to patch and remediate in minutes with Autonomous Patch Management, instead of the industry average of 43 days.

NinjaOne Remote cloud recordings, which immediately create an AI-summarized audit trail for compliance, training, and troubleshooting without relying on local storage.

NinjaOne Browser Management, which provides visibility into browser extensions and URLs, including unsanctioned AI usage, and uses AI to assess the risk of any extension to provide prioritization for mitigation efforts.

“IT teams are not short on data. They are short on time. Their technicians cannot be everywhere at once. We were deliberate about how we brought AI in to solve that problem,” said Matt Hastings, SVP of Product Management at NinjaOne.

“Katana AI is built directly into NinjaOne, reasons over your own environment rather than a generic model, and was designed to meet the requirements for AI safety, security, and control enterprise IT teams need. Our customers told us they would only trust AI with real access to their environments when they could set exactly what it sees and does and verify it for themselves. Across the entire platform, we are committed to building in a way that allows organizations to finally put AI to work with the predictability, context, and control they need to trust it.”