Extend Verify helps AI agents flag suspicious documents before acting

Extend has announced Extend Verify, a document fraud detection API that helps developers and AI agents assess the integrity of documents before using them to make decisions.

Much of the work businesses want AI agents to perform begins with a document:

A bank statement supports a lending decision

An invoice initiates a payment

Receipt substantiates an insurance claim

Companies rely on teams of human reviewers to catch document fraud. But AI has made forgeries that are imperceptible to the human eye extremely easy to produce. When fraud escapes review to inform a loan, insurance claim, or background check approval, it can cost a business millions of dollars.

Giving agents greater autonomy means enabling them to cross that trust barrier. With Extend Verify, we’re expanding our all-in-one document processing platform to assess document integrity, so your agents can flag suspicious inputs before acting on them.

“Businesses want to move beyond agents that search documents to agents that help get work done in the real economy,” said Kushal Byatnal, CEO of Extend. “That requires trust in the evidence those agents act on. Verify helps developers build document integrity into their pipelines to prevent fraud-related losses, mitigate the difficulty of human review, and scale up agent deployments.”

Document integrity built into the pipeline

Extend Verify examines visual content, file structure, and revision history, combining specialized models, forensic checks, and agentic analysis to identify suspicious signals. It checks for signs of:

AI-generated documents: Fabricated documents designed to resemble legitimate records.

Fabricated documents designed to resemble legitimate records. Localized AI-tampering: Changes to specific fields or regions within an otherwise genuine document, down to single character edits.

Changes to specific fields or regions within an otherwise genuine document, down to single character edits. Conventional digital editing: Patched text, image overlays, and other alterations made with PDF editing software.

Patched text, image overlays, and other alterations made with PDF editing software. Post-signature changes: Evidence of changes made after a document was digitally signed.

Verify returns detected signals, risk assessments and scores, explanations, and traceable evidence. Businesses can use those findings to determine which documents require further review.

Verify performance

Document fraud detection needs to catch suspicious inputs without overwhelming teams with alerts on legitimate documents. In a challenging benchmark evaluation, Verify accurately detected 96.3% of fraudulent documents at a 4.0% false-positive rate.

The evaluation measures both how often Verify identifies fraudulent documents and how often it flags legitimate ones. These measures help businesses assess the tradeoff between detecting potential fraud and the volume of documents requiring further review.

For a lender, Verify could flag suspicious changes to an income document before it informs a credit decision. For a payments team, it could surface an altered invoice before payment is authorized. For an insurer, it could identify a potentially fabricated receipt before a claim is settled.

Developers can use Verify independently via API or add it to pipelines that already parse, split, and extract documents with Extend. Bringing document processing and integrity checks together gives agents and applications both structured information and evidence about the source it came from.