Fingerprint uses AI coding tools to automate fraud detection setup

Fingerprint has announced Agentic Installation, the AI-powered onboarding path for companies to deploy device intelligence to their websites or apps in minutes to detect and stop fraud.

By running a single prompt in an AI coding tool, such as Claude Code, Codex or Cursor, developers take Fingerprint from zero to production-ready in minutes, reducing manual setup and stopping fraud faster.

What can take days or weeks with other device intelligence providers takes minutes with Fingerprint. With 95% of financial institutions seeing an increase in AI traffic, rapid deployment is critical. Organizations facing a morning fraud surge, whether human, bot or agentic, can now be fully protected in minutes.

Developers have three different options to install Fingerprint using Agentic Installation:

Prompting their AI agent

Giving Fingerprint’s documentation to their agent

Running a single CLI command in their terminal

Each installation path detects the stack, installs the correct SDK and writes the integration. Once installed, developers can optionally connect to Fingerprint’s MCP server, allowing teams to query their own fraud data.

“Developers shouldn’t have to spend hours reading setup guides when their AI tools can do the heavy lifting,” said Catherine Woneis, VP of Product at Fingerprint. “Agentic Installation protects teams from fraud in minutes, and through our MCP server connection, that AI-driven support continues after deployment.”