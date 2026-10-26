r/opensource bans AI projects, and solo devs go down with them

Moderators of r/opensource, Reddit’s catch-all forum for open source software, have barred any project that “uses AI, is made by AI, or is intended for AI.” Moderator Wolvereness announced the rules in a post over the weekend.

A project now has to be at least a year old and actively maintained, carry an OSI license, have an existing community and “subjectively 3+” contributors. The poster needs a Reddit account at least a year old with “significant Reddit contributions.” Anyone who writes to the moderators asking for an exception after trying to post gets a permanent ban, a rule tied to an estimate of 20 such messages a day.

Non-English speakers are told to “find a different community,” because moderators “cannot distinguish between AI-written and AI-translated.” Registered nonprofits can skip the project and account minimums if they get approval first.

Projects built without AI fail tool

The contributor rule also impacts software with no AI in it. User bikes-n-math wrote that a package they have maintained for nine years, with more than 300 GitHub stars and no AI, no longer qualifies because they are its only contributor. More than a dozen commenters asked whether the Linux kernel now falls under the ban, arguing that Linus Torvalds uses AI in kernel work.

The language rule drew objections from inside the moderation team. “I don’t agree with that rule. Especially so with how it was said,” wrote ssddanbrown, another r/opensource moderator, who said they learned of the changes from mod-review notifications.

Enforcement is a judgment call

Asked how moderators would separate vibe-coded projects from ones that use an LLM for bug checking, Wolvereness answered: “There’s no ‘objective’ way to implement this policy.” The rule was written to leave removals to moderator discretion.

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