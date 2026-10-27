Amutable Foundations is a Linux system with no SSH and no package manager

Amutable opened signups for the private preview of Amutable Foundations, a Linux system in which each machine sends a signed report of the software and configuration it runs, drawing on local hardware to make the report easier to verify. The company says its engineers write and maintain code in the kernel, in systemd and in image-building tools.

If you run a Linux fleet, this changes what you check. Say a machine can’t show it matches its declared configuration. Under Amutable’s design, you can refuse it secrets and keep it out of the cluster.

No SSH, no package manager

In Amutable’s design, the intended state of each machine lives in version control. A build system turns it into signed images and compiles configuration into its signed images. At boot, a machine verifies its firmware, boot loader, kernel and operating system, then records measurements in a TPM, a chip that logs what a machine booted, or in CPU attestation measurements when it runs as a confidential VM, a virtual machine whose processor can vouch for what runs inside.

Machines in the system have no package manager and no SSH or interactive shell. The only way to change one is to give it a new signed image. At regular intervals and at stages such as boot, each machine sends a signed report. A control plane checks it against the hardware root of trust and compares it with the declared state. A mismatch flags a specific machine that diverged, and rollouts advance only when machines prove a good state.

What the proof gets used for

Amutable argues that machine identity is something a host holds: a host key, a client certificate, an API token, a cloud instance identity. All four can be copied, leaked or presented by a tampered machine. Foundations ties identity to the signed statement of measured state. The company’s examples: deny new database credentials to a machine on an outdated configuration, and keep a machine whose measurements no longer match out of the cluster at reboot.

Amutable points to two gaps in current practice. Configuration almost always sits outside signed image data, which puts it outside what hardware-backed trust can measure. And the company calls shared join tokens the weak norm for cluster setups.

The company also cites the EU Cyber Resilience Act, whose vulnerability reporting obligations have been enforced since September 2026, with the rest following in December 2027.