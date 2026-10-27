Exeon expands threat detection to shadow AI and autonomous agents

Exeon Analytics has introduced Exeon.AgentGuard, a new AI security solution designed to give organizations visibility into approved and shadow AI use, autonomous agent activity and the data flows created through connected tools and external services.

Building on its expertise in AI-driven behavioral analytics and threat detection, Exeon expands its cybersecurity capabilities to address emerging risks associated with the rapid adoption of agentic AI.

Bringing visibility, addressing data leakage and rogue AI agent behavior

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI agents, maintaining visibility into their activities becomes critical. Whether operating autonomously or on behalf of employees, organizations need to understand what AI agents are doing, which systems and data they access, and how they interact with external services.

Exeon.AgentGuard provides security teams with visibility into AI agent activities by leveraging existing data sources, without requiring additional agents or complex deployments. This enables organizations to identify suspicious behavior and investigate potential threats.

The solution addresses two major security risks: sensitive data leakage and rogue AI agent behavior, including unauthorized data transfers, misuse of privileges and potentially harmful actions on critical systems. Exeon.AgentGuard detects deviations from expected AI agent behavior, enabling organizations to identify emerging threats and maintain greater control over their AI environments.

“With Exeon.AgentGuard, we are addressing this emerging security challenge by helping organizations understand what their AI agents are doing and detect unexpected behavior,” said Gregor Erismann, CEO of Exeon Analytics.

The introduction of Exeon.AgentGuard represents a further step in Exeon’s strategy to expand behavioral threat detection beyond traditional network security.