Sekoia introduces self-hosted deployment for organizations with strict data controls

Sekoia has introduced Sekoia Self-Hosted, a deployment model that brings the Sekoia SOC platform into the customer’s own infrastructure.

Designed for large organizations, including government agencies, defense organizations, critical infrastructure operators and highly regulated enterprises, Sekoia Self-Hosted enables security teams to run modern, intelligence-driven security operations within their chosen environment.

The deployment model is designed for organizations whose sovereignty, connectivity or data-control requirements make standard public-cloud deployment unsuitable. It gives customers control over where security data is stored, how the platform connects to their environment, how AI capabilities are deployed and where human approval is required.

Modern security operations where the enterprise needs them

Cloud is the right choice for many organizations. It is not the right choice for every environment. Organizations responsible for critical services, sensitive data and essential infrastructure cannot always send their security data to a public cloud. They may need to keep security data within a specific jurisdiction, operate on restricted or classified networks, manage limited connectivity or meet regulatory obligations.

The alternatives can create a difficult trade-off. On-premises tools may provide incomplete visibility. Cloud services may require sensitive data to leave the customer’s infrastructure. Self-managed platforms can be difficult to update, leaving detection content stale and security teams with increasing investigation and triage workloads.

Sekoia Self-Hosted is designed for these operating realities. It combines detection, investigation, threat intelligence, response and AI-assisted and agentic workflows in a customer-controlled deployment model, enabling organizations to modernize their SOC without giving up the infrastructure and data control their environment requires.

The deployment model is built around five principles: secure deployment, signed and predictable updates, regularly refreshed detection content, clear operational ownership and transparent release communication. These principles are intended to give customers control over their operating environment without leaving them to build and maintain an entire security platform alone.

Modern capabilities without a cloud dependency

Security leaders increasingly operate across public cloud, private cloud, data centers, operational technology (OT) environments and isolated networks. A cloud-only SOC can turn that diversity into a constraint. A self-hosted platform that cannot keep pace with the threat environment creates a different problem.

Sekoia Self-Hosted is designed to let organizations choose the deployment model that fits each environment while maintaining a consistent security operating model. Analysts should be able to investigate activity across their organization without switching between disconnected tools. Detection teams should be able to maintain coverage without rebuilding separate processes for every environment. Security operations should adapt to the enterprise, not force the enterprise into one architecture.

“Cloud is a deployment choice, not a definition of modern security,” said Freddy Milesi, CEO of Sekoia. “Many of the organizations that matter most to national and societal resilience cannot always send their security data to a public cloud, and they should not have to accept a weaker security model because of it. With Self-Hosted, we bring Sekoia to where their data and operations need to stay, so they can modernize their security operations while keeping control of their environment.”

“Bringing cutting-edge cybersecurity capabilities into highly restricted environments presents a unique engineering challenge,” said Georges Bossert, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Sekoia.

“The challenge is not simply to make advanced agentic AI and continuously evolving threat detection available, but to make these technologies easy to deploy, operate and maintain in environments with strict security and connectivity constraints. With Sekoia Self-Hosted, we have solved this challenge, bringing the latest innovations in autonomous defense to the most critical environments without compromising their sovereignty or operational independence.”

Bringing Autonomous Defensive Intelligence into customer-controlled environments

Self-Hosted changes who manages the infrastructure. It does not remove the need for product quality, current detection content, security fixes, documentation or release discipline from the platform provider. It also makes responsibilities between the customer and the provider more important to define clearly.

Sekoia Self-Hosted is intended to give customers control over deployment, data, access and update timing while providing a clear path for the platform to evolve. Final capabilities, supported architectures, update mechanisms and availability depend on the validated release scope and customer deployment conditions.