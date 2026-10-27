CISA lays out plan to push cyber adversaries out of US critical infrastructure

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released CISA 2030: Defend, Harden, Prevail, a strategy to strengthen national security and the resilience of critical infrastructure. It addresses intersecting cyber, physical, and geopolitical threats that can disrupt essential services.

Working with public- and private-sector partners, the agency will strengthen operational technology security, advance software security, support the secure adoption of new technologies, and improve the continuity of National Security and Emergency Preparedness communications.

The strategy calls for an anticipatory approach to identifying and reducing malicious access to critical infrastructure. It also seeks to improve risk prioritization, partner mobilization, and coordinated responses to attacks.

“CISA 2030 provides a focused roadmap to strengthen defenses, eliminate adversarial footholds, and deny them any advantage that could endanger the nation’s security, economy, or public health,” said CISA Acting Director Nick Andersen.

Three pillars for cyber defense and infrastructure resilience

Defend: Lead National Cyber Defense focuses on strengthening confidence in the integrity of information systems, the data they protect, and the networks and infrastructure that support them. This work includes coordinating with partners to improve defenses as adversaries adapt and leading national analysis and coordination to secure new technologies, including superintelligence and quantum computing.

This pillar calls for integrating capabilities across government, industry, and international partners to improve understanding of threat activity and reduce national cyber risk.

Work with critical infrastructure owners and operators will focus on modernizing operational technology environments, improving asset visibility and anomaly detection, and strengthening supply chain integrity. Data-driven guidance and best practices will support software security and supply chain transparency.

Through Harden: Prioritize National Infrastructure Security, CISA will improve how it translates intelligence into operational action. Planned investments in tools and technologies will support cyber defense, real-time decisions and alerts, and faster responses across the critical infrastructure community.

Analysis of infrastructure data will help identify priorities and direct resources where they can have the greatest impact.

Under Prevail: Mobilize National Resilience, the agency will equip advisors across its ten regional offices to support cyber and physical security and mobilize partners against persistent threats.

Support for priority telecommunications capabilities, including 5G and 6G networks and commercial satellite constellations, will help provide resilient emergency connectivity.

Modernized planning and exercises will help assess readiness, advance joint planning, and improve mission continuity. These efforts will draw on analytics, new technologies, and cross-sector collaboration.

Investments in scalable, encrypted, and resilient infrastructure will support coordinated operations, protect emergency communications, and maintain essential functions during disruptions.

CISA will begin reviewing its core services and capabilities within 60 days. Within 180 days, it will submit a plan outlining implementation and measures of success. Within a year, it will report on its progress.