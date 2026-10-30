What exactly is ISOC? And what does it mean for you?

Gartner recently released a new category of assessing security tools: the Integrated Security Operations Center (ISOC). Even though SIEM isn’t going anywhere, a rapidly evolving threat landscape is forcing a shift in industry logic that is reflected in the emergence of this new category.

For years, SIEM has dominated as an all-encompassing category. But SIEMs are no longer sufficient to collect data, support investigations, and manage incidents; instead, the SIEM has separated into distinct architectural layers. SIEM platforms, which remain the security system of record for collecting, normalizing, searching, and analyzing event data, are now distinct from the Integrated Security Operations Center (ISOC) solutions. ISOC is tasked with unifying detection, investigation, case management, and response across security domains and security/observability data pipelines.

As AI empowers attackers and more threat landscapes emerge, this stratification becomes essential. Data management, analytics, and operational response are now separate problems, and, as a result, demand separate solutions. This is where ISOC finds its space: to reduce costs, latency, and operational friction.

The goal of identifying ISOC as a new category then, is instead to adapt and assess the ability of a vendor to integrate classic SIEM logic with an expanded threat detection investigation and response (TDIR) capability. Reduced complexity is especially key for lean teams who prioritize efficiency and streamlined workflows, and the goal of ISOC is to reduce the friction that comes with conglomerating a wide variety of different security tools to contrive full visibility.

In short, ISOC addresses the pain point that every security team faces today. Instead of juggling an array of disjointed tools provided by different vendors, a single vendor streamlines the production of a providing a flexible and adaptable, yet holistic and transparent security solution. This gives a business the efficiency and flexibility to reduce costs, reduce deployment time, and allay growing SIEM complexities.

Common features of the ISOC, as Gartner writes, include native detection and response services, incident case management, and extended case management of data ingestion. ISOC should reduce the friction between security tools and the latency between data, context, decision, and action. Machine-speed responses are more essential than ever in an age where attackers are all armed with the most advanced AI tools.

Latency challenges in Native Detection and Response, Security Data Ownership, Incident Case Management, Cross-Domain Correlation, and Automation and Agentic Response, and Open Ingestion and Response Fabric are becoming issues that business can’t afford to ignore.

Detection and response must operate on the same underlying security data, not through loosely connected point products. Native controls reduce latency between signal, correlation, investigation, and action. ISOC starts with control of the data layer: ingesting, normalizing, enriching, retaining, and making telemetry available for detection and AI reasoning. If the platform does not control the data model, every downstream analytic or agent is working through integration boundaries.

Alerts, entities, evidence, timelines, and analyst actions are assembled into a persistent incident object. The case becomes the operational unit for investigation and response rather than individual alerts. Endpoint, network, identity, cloud, application, and third-party telemetry must be correlated against a common schema and context model. This is what allows weak individual signals to become a high-confidence attack story.

Automation should operate directly against normalized data and incident context, enabling AI agents and playbooks to investigate, enrich, recommend, and execute actions without repeatedly rebuilding context. ISOC must connect broadly to existing security infrastructure while minimizing translation and API friction.

The objective is a common data and control plane where third-party tools contribute signals and become response surfaces.

Looking ahead

As the SIEM market grows, the market share will be divided to include ISOC vendors, who will expand their offerings to include coverage in identity, cloud/Saas management, and email security.

The market is only reflecting the dynamics that security teams have been feeling for years, which has been exacerbated exponentially by the adoption of AI by threat agents. Simply agglomerating more tools is neither strategic, nor effective. And a single vendor approach is key to striking the right balance between efficacy and simplicity. Finding the right tool portfolio now means finding the right vendor.

The market confirms what Stellar Cyber postulated: modern operational needs demand integrated, unified capabilities. From setting an open integration standard to incorporating AI-native capabilities, ISOC environments are meant to simplify operations without compromising coverage or visibility.

Anticipating the limitations of fragmented security stacks leads to natively unified operational platforms. By normalizing raw data from any source through high-context schema technology, modern ISOC solutions deliver the precise, consolidated out-of-the-box outcomes now expected in the market.

An AI SOC that starts with somebody else’s alert is already too late.

Stellar Cyber collects and normalizes telemetry, detects suspicious activity, correlates evidence, builds cases, investigates incidents, triages findings, and drives response from the same security architecture. That gives people and AI access to the evidence behind the alert – not just the alert itself.