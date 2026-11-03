Assured helps recovery teams find clean backups after ransomware attacks

Assured Data Protection has announced CleanRoom SCAN, a new managed service designed to strengthen cyber recovery by independently scanning isolated backup data using multiple leading security engines to identify hidden threats before restoration. The service helps organizations identify malware and other indicators of compromise earlier, reducing the risk of reinfecting production environments during recovery.

CleanRoom SCAN lets Assured customers scan isolated backup copies away from production environments, helping detect malware or indicators of compromise that may have bypassed existing security tools. By applying multiple independent security engines to the same backup data, the service provides broader threat detection than organizations typically achieve with a single endpoint security platform. It is designed to rapidly identify the most recent clean point from which an organization can safely restore its systems. Until now, this had been one of the most time-consuming challenges, with cyber recovery times varying from days to weeks.

Neutralizing the ransomware threat

Most enterprises already use endpoint protection, firewalls, threat detection and security operations tools. Each security engine draws on different threat intelligence, detection techniques and update cycles, so one may catch a threat another misses. Those gaps can cost teams critical time after an attack as they work through multiple recovery points only to find that malware is still present.

CleanRoom SCAN, a managed service developed by Assured, uses multiple security engines to scan replicated backups in an isolated environment within Assured’s secure infrastructure. The service looks for malicious files before recovery without adding load to production systems. Initially available for Rubrik-protected VMware environments, CleanRoom SCAN independently verifies recovery points on a regular basis, helping customers choose where to restore from with greater confidence.

“Effective cyber resilience and recovery isn’t just about having backups. It’s about knowing which backups are safe to use,” said Nik Grove, Field CTO, Assured Data Protection.

“No single security tool catches every threat. CleanRoom SCAN complements existing security investments by verifying isolated backup data with multiple leading security engines, giving customers far greater confidence that they’re recovering from a genuinely clean recovery point.”

Built for mission-critical operations

CleanRoom SCAN is ideally suited to the needs of mid-market and enterprise organizations where downtime can create significant operational, financial and reputational impact. The service is particularly relevant for organizations in sectors such as financial services, insurance, public sector, gaming, transport, healthcare and other industries where business continuity is critical.

If CleanRoom SCAN identifies malware or indicators of compromise that have been missed by an organization’s existing security controls, Assured proactively alerts the customer, enabling investigation and remediation before recovery begins.

“During a ransomware event, the longest and most expensive part of recovery is often finding the point at which the environment was last clean,” said Alvaro Gonzalez, Senior Vice President of Product and Go-to-Market, Assured Data Protection. “CleanRoom SCAN is designed to shorten that process. It gives organizations a more defensible recovery position and helps security and IT leaders demonstrate that they have taken additional steps to protect the business.”