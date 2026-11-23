In this interview with Help Net Security, Rocco Saviano, Director of Digital Transformation, Istituto Nazionale Tumori (INT), talks about keeping a cancer hospital running while protecting it from cyberattacks.

He explains what happens when a nurse can’t open a chemotherapy plan, how INT works with smaller partner hospitals in the Rare Cancer Network, and why banning shadow IT in research rarely helps. He also names the EU regulation he finds most burdensome and the one that changed his thinking. Throughout, he returns to one idea: microsegmentation lets INT isolate a problem without shutting down the hospital.

INT is both a hospital and a research institute. Doctors want systems that never stop; researchers want open data and external collaboration. When these two needs clash over a security decision, who wins and who decides?

It’s not a zero-sum game; there doesn’t need to be a winner and a loser, because doctors and researchers serve the same mission: patient health. The task of IT and cybersecurity is to ensure that those two worlds can coexist, minimizing the need to choose between operations and security.

When a conflict arises, we apply a simple principle: first, protect the irretrievable. Operational continuity is essential in the clinical setting; any outage can yield more serious consequences than for a traditional company. So, when we’re faced with a threat, our ideal response is not to shut down the entire network but to isolate the compromised part quickly while keeping operational whatever is necessary for patient care. This is where and why microsegmentation is strategic.

We implement a zero trust principle: that each system should be able to communicate only with the resources it needs to communicate with. A compromised workstation shouldn’t mean an attacker can reach clinical systems, laboratories or other critical devices. Microsegmentation limits exactly such lateral movement.

The same applies to research. We remain open to external collaboration, but that collaboration must be secure by design. We enforce separate research and clinical environments, with pseudonymization, controlled access, and resource segmentation.

And there is never a single decision-maker. ‘Standard’ decisions are governed by policies, while more complex decisions involve clinical, scientific, IT, cybersecurity, privacy and management expertise.

In the past, in the event of a system failure, paper was used. In a paperless oncology department, what replaced it? Describe what happens if a nurse is unable to open the medical record containing a patient’s chemotherapy plan.

Paper can’t simply be replaced by another tool. It must be replaced with a designed and tested operational continuity system. As a digital hospital, we work on redundancy, high availability, downtime procedures, emergency access methods and controlled availability of information essential to treatment.

In oncology, patient safety comes before punctual treatment. So, if a nurse is unable to access the record containing the chemotherapy plan, nothing is administered based on memory or unverified information. Instead, continuity procedures are activated, authorized alternative sources are used and clinical checks are performed before treatment can continue. Events during the downtime must be tracked and reconciled in the system.

Modern cybersecurity practice requires us to distinguish a ‘simple’ failure from a cyber incident. In the latter case, shutting down the wider hospital network would create a problem beyond the attack itself.

Instead, microsegmentation enables us to contain the compromise without disrupting the rest of the infrastructure. This is particularly important in healthcare, where workstations, servers, clinical applications, laboratories and biomedical devices – all with very different characteristics and levels of criticality – coexist. The principle is: isolate the problem, not the hospital. Care must be able to continue safely.

Through the Rare Cancer Network, you share cases with smaller hospitals whose security you can’t verify. Where does INT’s responsibility end, and has a partner’s weakness ever forced you to change the way you connect with them?

It’s true that our responsibility ends where our direct control ends, but our duty of care does not. While we can’t guarantee the cybersecurity of every organization with which we collaborate, we can enforce conditions on organizations that interact with our systems and data. Again, the logic we apply is that of Zero Trust: connection does not imply trust.

We favor segregated platforms, strong authentication, time-limited access, pseudonymized data when possible and, above all, the principle of least privilege: a partner should be able to access only what it needs for its specific collaboration.

Our microsegmentation implementation with Zero Networks extends segmentation logic down to the individual resources and communications that are truly necessary. The platform also includes Secure Remote Access capabilities designed to ensure zero-trust access for third parties.

If a partner has a lower level of security than our own, we don’t have to stop collaborating; instead we can reduce their digital perimeter to limit what they can see and prevent unnecessary lateral communication. It means that we don’t require partners to become identical to us in order to collaborate; we simply grant a level of trust that’s proportionate to the risk.

Researchers are notorious for managing their own servers, cloud accounts, and analytics tools. How much “shadow IT” have you encountered in the research industry, and how do you control it without delaying a clinical trial?

We see more of it than we’d like, but it’s almost normal for the research world. It’s not usually from a desire to circumvent security but from a perceived need to move quickly: to use new software, collaborate with a university, analyze a dataset or rapidly deploy computational capacity.

Our problem is that simply prohibiting those behaviors often doesn’t work, and only risks moving those devices into areas where IT and cybersecurity no longer have visibility. So our approach is, instead, “see first, then govern”.

We try to offer researchers secure environments that are sufficiently simple and quick enough to use that looking for shortcuts seems pointless. But we must still assume that unforeseen systems or services may still appear in the infrastructure. And it’s precisely this second aspect that makes microsegmentation ideal.

If an organization’s security depends solely on perfect, prior knowledge of everything on the network, sooner or later something will slip through the cracks. Microsegmentation adds a layer of defense so that even the presence of a new or potentially vulnerable system shouldn’t automatically grant an ability to communicate with the rest of the organization.

The elimination of unnecessary lateral movement paths changes our relationship with researchers. Cybersecurity shouldn’t be the department that constantly says “No.” We must be able to say “Yes, but securely.” We don’t want to be behind the delay of a clinical trial; we do want to be what allows that trial to be conducted more quickly without increasing the risk to the institution and its patients.

Between GDPR, NIS2, the Medical Device Regulation, the AI ​​Act, and the European Health Data Space, which imposes the most bureaucracy on you while offering the least security benefits? And which one prompted you to make a change you’re happy with?

For us, the regulation that generate the greatest procedural burden compared to the immediately perceptible cyber benefit is probably the Medical Device Regulation (MDR). It’s a fundamental regulation for clinical safety, and we don’t question its value.

Issues only arise when we have to stage interventions on certified medical devices on cybersecurity grounds. Every modification or update must also be compatible with the device and manufacturer’s constraints. This can create a paradox in that we know a device is vulnerable, but we can’t always modify or update it with the same freedom as we would on a normal server or PC.

And, yet again, this is a scenario in which microsegmentation becomes highly valuable: even if I can’t intervene immediately, I can drastically reduce who can communicate with that device and what that device can achieve. Segmentation thus becomes a form of compensatory control. I don’t magically eliminate the vulnerability, but I can significantly reduce its surface area of ​​exposure and, above all, limit the potential lateral movement resulting from a compromise.

The regulation I consider one of the greatest drivers of change is NIS2. It has forced us to think even more seriously in terms of risk management, resilience, supply chain, and incident response capabilities. In the past, the fundamental question was: “How do we prevent an attacker from getting in?” Today, we also ask another: “If he gets in, how far can he reach?” This is where the zero trust model and a microsegmentation solution become strategic.

Our hospital network can no longer be considered a single, implicitly trusted environment. A biomedical device, an administrative workstation, a lab server, a research machine and a clinical system may all belong to the same organization, but that doesn’t mean they should be able to communicate freely with each other. Microsegmentation enables us to reduce that blast radius by creating much more granular boundaries around assets and allowing necessary communications while blocking those that aren’t. This applies not just to hospital networks, but to any organization’s network.

But, in healthcare, there’s one final priority that I consider crucial: security cannot itself allow itself to become a cause of unavailability. My ideal outcome isn’t the ability to shut everything down quickly, but being able to contain an attack while still providing what patients need.

We can’t design a hospital based on the certainty that no one will ever be able to get in. We must design it so that, even when someone does get in, they can’t go anywhere. And this is probably the aspect of the transformation to Zero Trust and microsegmentation that I consider most important.

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