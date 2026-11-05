Rubrik hosts NAS backups in isolated, immutable vaults
Rubrik has announced Rubrik-Hosted Protection for On-Premise Unstructured Data. The offering is built on Rubrik’s Network Attached Storage (NAS) Cloud Direct service. Customers now have clean recovery for enterprise-scale NAS data without having to buy, build or manage backup storage.
“Backups mean nothing if you can’t be confident in a clean recovery, and hardware limitations shouldn’t stand between an enterprise and its resilience,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Rubrik. “By taking on backup storage and orchestration directly in our cloud, Rubrik reduces infrastructure friction so organizations can protect business-critical NAS systems across vendors under one unified policy.”
Modern enterprises rely on business-critical unstructured data that is expensive and difficult to recreate, such as medical scans, seismic surveys, design assets, and AI datasets. When unstructured data is lost or locked by ransomware, the applications that depend on it stop operating.
Protecting it on-premises traditionally meant to buy, rack and maintain backup storage infrastructure. The acceleration of AI and increasing costs make hardware difficult to source and force enterprises to choose between infrastructure and security budgets.
Rubrik-Hosted Protection for On-Premise Unstructured Data addresses the protection and the hardware sourcing challenges. Rubrik runs the storage, capacity and updates, allowing security teams to manage policy and recovery in Rubrik Security Cloud without managing the infrastructure underneath.
Recovery without the storage burden
Rubrik-Hosted Protection for On-Premise Unstructured Data includes:
- Rubrik-hosted backup storage: Rubrik operates the backup storage, capacity and updates on its NAS Cloud Direct service. Lightweight software components (data movers) run on customers’ existing servers and connect their NAS to Rubrik’s cloud, so there are no bulky backup servers or large appliances to install on premises.
- Isolated and immutable: Every backup lands in a Rubrik-hosted vault on a separate Rubrik identity domain, protected by retention lock, and designed so production admin credentials can’t reach or delete it.
- Protect and recover across a heterogeneous estate: A unified policy protects data across various storage vendors. Customers can recover to a different array, cloud storage, or into an isolated recovery environment (IRE) to test recovery safely.
- Ransomware detection built into every backup: Anomaly detection runs on every backup, analyzing file entropy and change patterns with no second scan or add-on tool. Threat hunting across backup history helps teams identify a safe recovery point.
- Find sensitive data before it becomes a risk: Sensitive data discovery and classification scans primary file shares directly. Customers can discover and locate sensitive data, then apply protection policies, retention lock, and legal hold to critical assets, which helps regulated organizations support audit and compliance requirements.
- Move data without leaving the platform that protects it: With Copy and Migrate, customers can move NAS data across platforms, secondary sites, or cloud storage on a copy schedule, and then protect it at the destination with policies directly in Rubrik Security Cloud.