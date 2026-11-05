Rubrik hosts NAS backups in isolated, immutable vaults

Rubrik has announced Rubrik-Hosted Protection for On-Premise Unstructured Data. The offering is built on Rubrik’s Network Attached Storage (NAS) Cloud Direct service. Customers now have clean recovery for enterprise-scale NAS data without having to buy, build or manage backup storage.

“Backups mean nothing if you can’t be confident in a clean recovery, and hardware limitations shouldn’t stand between an enterprise and its resilience,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Rubrik. “By taking on backup storage and orchestration directly in our cloud, Rubrik reduces infrastructure friction so organizations can protect business-critical NAS systems across vendors under one unified policy.”

Modern enterprises rely on business-critical unstructured data that is expensive and difficult to recreate, such as medical scans, seismic surveys, design assets, and AI datasets. When unstructured data is lost or locked by ransomware, the applications that depend on it stop operating.

Protecting it on-premises traditionally meant to buy, rack and maintain backup storage infrastructure. The acceleration of AI and increasing costs make hardware difficult to source and force enterprises to choose between infrastructure and security budgets.

Rubrik-Hosted Protection for On-Premise Unstructured Data addresses the protection and the hardware sourcing challenges. Rubrik runs the storage, capacity and updates, allowing security teams to manage policy and recovery in Rubrik Security Cloud without managing the infrastructure underneath.

Recovery without the storage burden

Rubrik-Hosted Protection for On-Premise Unstructured Data includes: