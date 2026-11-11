Google Fi super network leans on encryption to keep hotspot traffic private

Google Fi now moves customers’ phones onto Wi-Fi hotspots and between two 5G networks without the user going into settings or logging in. Google calls the setup a super network, and it powers all Fi plans on eligible Pixel phones.

Wi-Fi Auto Connect+, a Fi feature that now reaches millions more locations, joins hotspots automatically and encrypts the connection. If you’re on Fi, that encryption is the thing keeping whoever runs the hotspot from seeing what you’re doing.”

What the encryption covers

Google calls the hotspots premium and high-quality but hasn’t said how it picks or vets them. The encryption keeps whoever runs the hotspot from reading your traffic. It also joins without asking, so you won’t necessarily notice when it happens. On those hotspots, your privacy depends on the encryption switching on every time.

Google pitches the Wi-Fi as a way to get faster speeds in crowded indoor spaces like airports and malls, where cellular coverage gets stretched.

Which phones get it

Auto Connect+ is available on Pixel phones and is rolling out to select Samsung and Motorola models. Network switching is rolling out now on the Pixel 9 and newer. When the primary connection drops, the phone moves to a secondary data connection, which Google says means fewer dead zones on highways and country roads.

Abroad and on sale

Network switching and Auto Connect+ also work internationally at no extra cost on the Unlimited Premium and Flexible plans, so travel apps and messaging work as soon as you land.

Fi also added Ask Fi, an AI support agent in the Fi app that handles account help, connection troubleshooting and billing questions. New subscribers who buy a Pixel 11 Pro get $500 off up front and $599 back over 24 monthly credits. On Unlimited Premium they also get a $10 monthly service credit for two years. That offer ends November 18. Pixel owners who are not on Fi can get 50% off select unlimited plans for 12 months, through December 1.