Unpatched GeoVision camera software gave cryptojackers a side door into 13 organizations

Attackers used GeoVision camera management software to break into Windows machines at 13 organizations and turn them into cryptocurrency miners, Huntress warned in a threat advisory.

GeoVision is a Taiwanese surveillance and access control company with customers in 110 countries. The victims work in various industries, and most of the intrusions happened between November 8 and 10. Every time, the activity started with a service that belongs to GeoVision’s software, and a Shodan search of the victims’ external IP addresses turned up GeoVision devices and management interfaces exposed to the internet.

Antivirus disabled, miner installed

After getting in, the attackers ran a series of scripts that checked whether Microsoft Defender was running. One of them downloaded a kernel driver that had been abused before in bring-your-own-vulnerable-driver (BYOVD) attacks to tamper with antivirus software.

“At this stage of the attack, we also observed attackers configuring three IFEO Debugger hijacks, which abuse a Windows troubleshooting feature. Image File Execution Options (IFEO) lets administrators configure a “debugger” to start when a particular executable is launched. The setting is stored in the Windows Registry under a key named for that executable,” the researchers wrote.

The hijacks redirected three Windows security processes to systray.exe, most likely to stop them from starting. The attackers then installed a custom loader, which on some machines was set to run every 15 minutes and at boot. The loader downloaded XMRig, an open-source cryptominer popular with threat actors.

An outdated build with known flaws

The advisory didn’t name a vulnerability, CVE or product version. Past in-the-wild exploitation of GeoVision products, such as CVE-2024-6047 and CVE-2024-11120, targeted end-of-life embedded devices, so Help Net Security asked Huntress whether the affected hosts were running supported, up-to-date GeoVision releases, and whether the attacker used a known flaw, an undisclosed one, or weak or default credentials.

A review of a sample of the affected hosts found they were running GV-VMS 17.4.8.0, a build compiled on April 24, 2024, Anthony Gibbs, Security Operations Analyst at Huntress, told Help Net Security. That version is older than V17.4.8.58, GeoVision’s fixed release.

“GeoVision’s April 2026 advisory identifies three unauthenticated remote-code-execution vulnerabilities in the WebCam Server functionality affecting this version (GV-VMS 17.4.8.0), making exploitation of a known flaw the most likely explanation,” said Austin Worline, Senior Security Operations Analyst at Huntress.

“We haven’t determined at this time, which of the three CVEs was used or confirmed whether GeoVision considered these installations supported,” Worline added.

A loader built to outlast its servers

The loader includes a BitTorrent Mainline DHT client and a PKARR resolver, which let the operator find current server addresses through a public key and move to new infrastructure without losing access to the infected machines. We asked Huntress whether it had seen this technique in other cryptomining campaigns, and whether it suggests the operator wants to keep these footholds for other purposes, such as selling access.

“We’d describe the loader as botnet-like: its DHT and PKARR capabilities let the operator find updated server addresses and deliver new payloads. The resilience goal is similar to EtherHiding, though the mechanism differs: this loader uses BitTorrent DHT and PKARR for server discovery,” Gibbs explained.

“In this activity, we observed it downloading XMRig. The ability to retrieve other payloads could support uses beyond mining, including potentially selling access, but we have not seen evidence that access was sold or used for another purpose in these incidents.”

“Personally, I have not seen this technique seen used in other cryptomining campaigns, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t,” he added.

The attack chain observed by the SOC across multiple organizations (Source: Huntress)

Advice for defenders

“This attack is a reminder that internet-exposed software can give attackers a foothold inside an organization. Organizations should remove unnecessary public access to GeoVision devices and management interfaces, placing them behind a VPN or restricting access to trusted IP addresses,” Huntress warned.

Huntress also advises security teams to check for command shells or PowerShell sessions started by the GeoVision service. If they find any, they should isolate the affected hosts and preserve evidence before removing files or changing configurations.

“Organizations should treat camera management applications and software as part of the enterprise attack surface,” the researchers concluded.