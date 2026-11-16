Google Project Zero will disclose bugs after 90 days, fixed or not

Google’s Project Zero will disclose the vulnerabilities it finds 90 days after reporting them to a vendor, whether or not the vendor has shipped a fix. The deadline drops to 60 days on February 2, 2027, and to 30 days on January 3, 2028. Project Zero calls the new policy “Full X,” where X is the number of days.

The change ends the “90 + 30” rule the team has followed since 2021. That rule gave vendors up to 90 days to fix a bug, then another 30 days of “soak time” for the patch to roll out. The extra month is gone. A vendor that misses the deadline will see the technical details of an unfixed bug published.

Why the clock is getting shorter

Project Zero gives three reasons, and all three come back to large language models. First, LLMs help attackers find and exploit bugs faster. They also raise the odds that several parties, including malicious ones, find the same bug while it is under embargo. “A vulnerability reported today presents a much higher immediate risk to users than one reported last year,” Natalie Silvanovich of Project Zero wrote.

Second, LLMs cut the time it takes to turn a patch into a working exploit. Project Zero now treats zero patch-to-exploitation time as “a reasonable, though imperfect, model of attacker behavior.” A patch already tells attackers where the bug is, and waiting a month to publish the details doesn’t change that. The team argues that this delay can put users at risk by giving them a false sense of secrecy.

Project Zero wants vendors to shrink the patch gap. A vendor can close that gap by rolling out updates faster, or by protecting users some other way while the fix is on its way.

Third, the volume has jumped. Project Zero is finding several vulnerabilities a week in targets where it once found a few a year. “Aspects of our policy that require vendor negotiation or agreement, including determining whether a bug is fixed and whether grace period applies, are quickly becoming unmanageable,” Silvanovich wrote.

Three exceptions, no grace period

Project Zero dropped most of its special cases, including the grace period and its variant policy. Three exceptions remain:

Vulnerabilities actively exploited in the wild fall under Google’s application security vulnerability disclosure policy.

If others have already published a bug’s details, Project Zero may publish its own details at its discretion.

A vendor can ask Project Zero to publish details of a bug it reported to that vendor.

Hardware bugs may still get extra time. Project Zero has granted exceptions on rare occasions, including for Spectre and Meltdown, and says it will keep doing so. It still wants every vendor to plan how it would respond if a serious bug were about to be disclosed, including fixes that are not patches.

Project Zero will not use severity to set disclosure dates. The team says it files only bugs with substantial severity and demonstrated security impact, though it admits its analysis isn’t always perfect. A bug’s severity changes its impact on users without changing how likely attackers are to find it. Vendors can still decide that some risks, such as unexploitable null pointer crashes, are acceptable for their users. A vendor’s severity rating will not move Project Zero’s disclosure date. The policy also assumes reports meet Project Zero’s standards for reproducibility, readability, reachability and impact, and the team says vendors can reasonably treat low-quality reports differently.

The 30-day deadline waits until 2028

Before setting the schedule, Project Zero asked for feedback from the vendors it reports the most bugs to. Their main worry was that a sudden switch would hand unfixed bugs to attackers while vendors were still improving how they fix them. Vendors raised two other concerns. A harsh deadline could push them to fix Project Zero’s bugs first, even when other reported bugs were more severe. And vendors that could not meet an immediate deadline might stop trying.

Project Zero says keeping a bug secret is worth less than it used to be, because attackers are more likely to find it during the embargo. It still sees some short-term value in the delay, and calls the staged schedule “challenging but realistic.” If you maintain software Project Zero tests, plan around January 3, 2028: from that date, details go public 30 days after the report, with no extra month for rollout.

Fixed or not, the date holds

Project Zero has long struggled to judge whether a bug counts as fixed, especially in code that isn’t shipped directly to users or isn’t publicly available. It was not unusual for the team to go back and forth with a vendor several times on one report before agreeing on a bug’s status. Vendors are starting to try fixes that aren’t patches, such as temporarily disabling code paths, and Project Zero expects that to make the judgment harder.

“We still plan to track whether bugs are fixed and communicate if they are not, however, this will not be a decision point in our policy. This will enable us to share technical details of how users are protected without needing to make a binary judgement with consequences for the vendor,” Silvanovich concluded.