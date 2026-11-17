Seed deals for cybersecurity startups dipped slightly in the third quarter of 2026, the second decline in a row, while the wider U.S. venture market had one of its best quarters since 2021. Investment firm DataTribe tracked the split using PitchBook data on U.S. seed through Series E rounds, and sorted the cyber seed deals into categories.

Across the market, capital is pooling in fewer, larger rounds, and the bar for the round after seed keeps moving up. “For founders, a stronger market does not necessarily mean an easier raise,” DataTribe wrote.

The headline totals flatter the typical raise

Through three quarters, $187.25 billion went into seed through Series E rounds across all sectors. That narrowly beats the same stretch of 2021 and nearly doubles 2025. The deal count runs the other way. At roughly 4,700 deals, 2026 sits at little more than half of 2021’s number, though the count has grown each year since bottoming out in 2024.

In Q3 alone, deal volume reached its highest level since 2023, and capital invested posted its second-best quarter since the 2021 peak, behind only Q1 of this year. Twelve companies raised rounds of more than $1 billion each. Those twelve carry an outsized share, and the typical startup is chasing a far smaller pot than the headline number implies.

Cyber seed went the other way

Across the broader market, seed volume hit its highest level in about three years. Cyber seed slipped instead, after a recovery heading into 2026. DataTribe allows that the decline may be ordinary quarter-to-quarter variation. Two quarters is a short run, so the useful move is to watch whether a third follows.

The cyber seed money that did move went heavily to AI. AI security accounted for more than one in three cyber seed deals, and most of those companies are building ways to secure AI agents. AI SecOps tied with identity for second place, driven by startups building cyber-focused foundation models and data platforms meant to run security operations autonomously. Application security and fraud prevention filled out the top five.

Identity’s return after missing the top five in Q2 matches activity elsewhere. Pinpoint ranked identity the most active cyber segment in Q3, with 16 funding rounds and seven acquisitions. In July, Cyera announced a deal for Oasis Security valued at $1 billion, and Okta said two days later it would acquire Permiso. Both deals bought AI agent security.

Series A costs more to reach

Across all sectors, the median Series A pre-money valuation, meaning what a company is worth before new cash arrives, was nearly 4.6 times the seed median in Q3. That is the widest gap since 2022, up from under 3 times at the end of 2024, partly because seed valuations dipped. Series A deal volume has stayed relatively flat since early 2025, so a growing seed crop is lining up for about the same number of A rounds.

A few years ago, the anecdotal rule of thumb was about $1 million in annual recurring revenue before a Series A. DataTribe now puts a strong Series A closer to $3 million. The median U.S. Series A deal grew from $13.7 million in 2025 to $17.4 million through Q3 2026, according to the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor.