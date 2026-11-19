PHP 8.6 is out, and here’s what changes for your code
PHP 8.6 has been released. The new version adds partial function application, a
Time\Duration class, a polling API for event loops and a
clamp() function.
PHP 8.6 also changes defaults that existing apps could trip over. Sessions now start with
session.use_strict_mode and
session.cookie_httponly turned on and
session.cookie_samesite set to
Lax. Custom session handlers that don’t implement both
create_sid() and
validateId() are deprecated. If your app relied on the old defaults, test your login flows before you upgrade.
Failed writes now report failure
fclose(),
file_put_contents() and
copy() return
false when flushing or closing a file fails. Earlier versions ignored that failure, so a write that broke at the last step could still look like it succeeded. Many other functions now throw a
ValueError on out-of-range values, invalid flags, or strings that contain NUL bytes. You can also set stream operations to throw a
StreamException. The exception carries structured error objects that name the wrapper and the path or URL involved.
What you can write now
Partial function application lets you fill in some of a function’s arguments ahead of time. You get back a closure that waits for the rest, and a
? marks each argument still to come:
$slugify = str_replace(' ', '-', ?);
echo $slugify('php 8.6 release'); // php-8.6-release
Time\Duration measures elapsed time the way a stopwatch does, with no clock time or timezone attached. It covers more than 250 years at nanosecond precision, which is more than any retry delay or timeout will need.
Io\Poll watches many streams at once through
epoll,
kqueue, event ports or
WSAPoll, without the limits of
stream_select(). PHP’s developers built it as a base for event-loop libraries such as ReactPHP and AMPHP. And
clamp(110, 0, 100) returns
100.
The release also adds a
SortDirection enum, default values for
readonly properties, and post-quantum key encapsulation in Sodium (X-Wing and ML-KEM-768). TLS streams gain support for TLS 1.3 early data.
What’s on the way out
The
mbstring regex functions, including
mb_ereg() and
mb_split(), are deprecated because Oniguruma, the regex library behind them, is no longer maintained. PHP’s developers recommend PCRE with the
u modifier instead.
is_double(),
is_long(),
is_integer() and
doubleval() are deprecated in favor of
is_float(),
is_int() and
floatval(), and
spl_object_hash() is deprecated in favor of
spl_object_id(). Using
return inside a
finally block is deprecated too. One behavior change applies right away:
trim(),
ltrim() and
rtrim() now strip form feeds (
\f) by default.