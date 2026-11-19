Stopping victims’ money before it reaches foreign scam, cybercrime and sextortion networks is the goal of a new US unit launched by the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF).

The Threat Disruption Center is part of the HSTF’s National Coordination Center (NCC) in Fairfax, Virginia. The task force calls it “a shared technology resource and collaboration hub.”

Investigators will get tools to sort incoming victim complaints and map the criminal groups behind them, along with dedicated technical support and a direct line to private-sector organizations that can help reach victims and disrupt criminal operations.

“Every hour between a victim’s report and a response gives criminals more time to launder stolen funds,” said Heith Janke, Operations Director of the Criminal Branch at the FBI.

The private sector’s part

The setup depends on a standing arrangement for passing intelligence quickly between law enforcement and participating companies, which can then step in on their own.

“Participating private-sector companies can take these actions independently under their terms of service,” the HSTF says. Those actions include pausing victim payments, taking down malicious web domains and banning scammers’ social media accounts.

The legal side stays with the government. Agencies will “proceed with investigations, prosecutions, and court-authorized seizures.”

TRM Labs is the center’s primary private-sector partner, and the company built and maintains the investigations platform the unit runs on.

The task force says the criminal groups depend on social media, web hosting and domain services, banking, payments and cryptocurrency, and that they use AI to scale their operations.

Losses in the billions

Victims reported $20.9 billion in losses to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) in 2025, and the HSTF notes that most victims never file a report.

The new unit builds on Operation Level Up, an FBI program launched in early 2024 that has agents contact cryptocurrency investment fraud victims directly to stop further losses.

“Through Operation Level Up, HSTF partners have already warned thousands of victims before they suffered additional losses,” Janke noted, adding that the center brings tools for faster action at greater scale.

“Transnational criminal organizations are relentlessly seeking new ways to exploit Americans,” said John A. Condon, Acting Executive Associate Director of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). “Through the HSTF, we are fundamentally changing how we confront these threats.”

The task force behind it

The HSTF was set up by executive order in January 2025 as a permanent interagency law enforcement network tasked with eliminating transnational criminal organizations, cartels and foreign terrorist organizations operating in the US.

It runs 30 regional task forces and 29 satellite offices covering all 50 states, the District of Columbia and US territories. More than 30 federal agencies and over 440 state and local partners take part.

The Threat Disruption Center implements Executive Order 14390, “Combating Cybercrime, Fraud, and Predatory Schemes Against American Citizens,” signed in March 2026.