CrowdStrike has agreed to acquire Zscaler in an all-stock deal with an enterprise value of about $43.9 billion.

Deal terms

Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each Zscaler share. Based on CrowdStrike’s November 20, 2026 closing price, that implies approximately $260.41 per Zscaler share, a premium of roughly 34% over Zscaler’s closing share price on the same date. After closing, CrowdStrike shareholders are expected to own approximately 84.1% of the combined company and Zscaler shareholders approximately 15.9%.

Both boards approved the deal unanimously. Zscaler founder and CEO Jay Chaudhry and his affiliates, who hold about 34% of Zscaler’s outstanding shares, have signed voting agreements backing it. Chaudhry will continue to lead the Zscaler business and will join CrowdStrike’s board.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of CrowdStrike’s fiscal year 2028. It still needs Zscaler shareholder approval, regulatory clearance, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Until then, the two companies will operate independently.

Network security on the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

CrowdStrike is best known for protecting endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data. Zscaler would give it a foothold in network security, which CrowdStrike called the largest single segment of the cybersecurity market.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz framed the deal around AI.

“The network used to connect people to places. Now it connects agents to data. With Zscaler, we’re building cybersecurity’s operating system: a single control plane to deploy AI, control AI, and enable any agentic application to run safely. We see a path to become the largest AI safety and security company the world has ever seen,” Kurtz continued.

Chaudhry described the deal as a natural evolution of the companies’ long partnership and said AI agents are quickly becoming the weakest link in enterprise security.

The companies’ pitch is that the CrowdStrike Falcon sensor on endpoints and workloads, together with Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange on every connection, would put security controls in an attacker’s path at both ends. Device and network data would feed into Falcon’s SIEM and its AI-driven security operations tools. Zscaler products would also be sold under CrowdStrike’s Falcon Flex contract model.

Strategic rationale and value creation opportunity

Brings Zscaler’s zero trust SASE, security for AI, and data protection to the Falcon Platform: Zscaler protects 50 percent of the Fortune 500 and operates the world’s largest distributed inline security cloud across more than 200 service locations. After closing, CrowdStrike will offer Zscaler’s zero trust SASE, security for AI, and data protection as part of the Falcon platform.

Combines device and network data: The Falcon platform generates trillions of events daily from the endpoint and cloud workloads, and Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange processes more than 750 billion transactions per day. After closing, device and network telemetry will converge into a single data set, allowing CrowdStrike’s SafeMind frontier security models to train on the adversary’s full attack path.

Unlocks cross-sell across both customer bases: Approximately 8,000 Zscaler customers are not yet CrowdStrike customers. Within the shared customer base, CrowdStrike sees room for even more platform adoption. After closing, customers of either company will be able to add the other’s products on a single Falcon Flex contract. Both companies have best-in-class gross and net retention.

Expands the market and the partner ecosystem: CrowdStrike estimates the acquisition will expand its total addressable market by more than $185 billion in calendar year 2029. Zscaler’s solutions will be sold through CrowdStrike’s global system integrators, resellers, distributors, and cloud marketplaces, with significant opportunity downmarket and into the MSSP space.

From partnership to one platform: The acquisition builds on one of CrowdStrike’s largest technology alliances, spanning more than 2,000 shared customers and 16 integrations. For years, customers have asked CrowdStrike and Zscaler to join forces, and the two companies come together from positions of strength. A partnership integrates separate products. One company integrates everything: the data, the roadmap, the go-to-market, and the commercial model, and AI accelerates the integration. After closing, the integration of Zscaler into the Falcon platform will give customers one platform, one data layer, and one contract.

Increases scale and accelerates profitable growth: At closing, the combined company is expected to begin with more than $10 billion in ARR. Zscaler reported $3.9 billion of ARR as of its recently completed fiscal quarter. The acquisition is expected to add incremental high-margin recurring revenue streams to CrowdStrike’s financial profile.

Creates significant revenue synergies: CrowdStrike expects revenue synergies to build progressively over the first 30 months following close, reaching approximately $1 billion in annualized run-rate revenue synergies by the end of that period. These revenue synergies are expected to come from deepening combined customer relationships, expanding cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and integrating Zscaler’s solutions into CrowdStrike’s Falcon Flex go-to-market motion.

Drives margin expansion and free cash flow accretion: CrowdStrike expects to achieve $500 million in annualized run-rate cost synergies within 18 to 24 months following the close, primarily through optimization of its data center infrastructure, vendors, and broader operations. These initiatives will support additional operating leverage and margin expansion over time. The transaction is expected to be significantly and immediately accretive to free cash flow per share before factoring in any synergies. The transaction is also expected to be accretive to revenue growth, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow margin, after synergies, within the first fiscal year after close.