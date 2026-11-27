The US government has gone after more than 800 alleged scammers in what it calls its largest-ever crackdown on scams targeting Americans.

The Department of Justice announced that the effort covers more than 400 cases in 85 federal districts, including new charges, guilty verdicts and sentences, and 30 defendants were extradited to the United States.

American prosecutors and agents joined police in more than 10 countries to raid scam call centers and compounds abroad. The push began after Executive Order 14390 was signed on March 6, 2026.

“Predatory scams against the American people will not be tolerated,” Attorney General Todd Blanche declared.

Phones behind bars

In one case, gang members in Georgia prisons allegedly used smuggled phones to call strangers, tell them they had missed jury duty and demand a “fine” to keep them out of jail.

Fourteen people tied to the scheme were charged in three indictments in federal and state courts. Prosecutors charged 17 more in state court with smuggling the phones into the state’s prisons. Investigators seized websites used to run the scam, and the US Postal Inspection Service took over three domains and sent their visitors to a seizure banner.

The Federal Communications Commission went after the devices themselves. On November 19, it approved a rule that allows prisons to use jamming technology against contraband phones.

“For years, hundreds of thousands of contraband cellphones have entered our prisons allowing offenders to perpetrate scams on ordinary Americans,” said FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

“By allowing jamming in prisons for the first time, we’re taking an aggressive, but responsible approach to eliminate inmates access to contraband phones,” Carr added.

Elderly Americans’ data sold to scammers

Several cases involved people who trade in the personal information of older Americans. A list broker in Mexico knowingly sold the names and contact details of elderly Americans to dozens of scammers.

In a separate sweepstakes scheme aimed at elderly victims, a dozen defendants were charged, including Jamaican nationals. Other targets included a Peruvian call center that told Spanish-speaking Americans they would be arrested or deported unless they paid for English language-learning products.

A Nigerian national was extradited from the UK for allegedly trying to steal the military pay of US service members.

Scam compounds shut down abroad

Prosecutors made the overseas operations a priority. “We will not allow these scammers to hide behind their screens or escape justice by committing these crimes abroad,” vowed A. Tysen Duva, Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division.

Under Operation Blackout, the FBI seized nearly $17 billion in illicit funds, dismantled more than 29 scam compounds and helped bring home over 2,200 trafficked workers. The bureau warned more than 11,000 Americans that they were being targeted and estimates it prevented over $690 million in losses.

“The message to these scam syndicates is clear: if you target Americans, justice will find you,” FBI Director Kash Patel warned.

The State Department helped freeze over $1 billion in stolen cryptocurrency and take down more than 1.4 million fraudulent websites and accounts. The Federal Trade Commission returned almost $3 billion to consumers.

David Woodcock, who heads the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, argued that the schemes have changed less than the tools behind them. “The technology may be new, but the frauds are familiar.”

The toll on victims

About 10% of US adults experienced a scam in the past year, either themselves or through someone in their household, Gallup found in research the DOJ cited. Nearly three in four victims said it hurt their mental health or well-being, and Americans lost an estimated $68 billion to scams in 2025.

“Too many Americans have suffered from cyber fraud, particularly from scam operations emanating from Southeast Asia, and expanding across South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Pacific. But the true cost is not in dollars alone. Behind every statistic is a human story – a family bankrupted, a retiree left destitute, or a young person driven to suicide,” noted Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Bedard.