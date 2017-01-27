New infosec products of the week​: January 27, 2017

Prevent DNS-based data exfiltration and detect malware

Delivered as a service, Infoblox ActiveTrust Cloud addresses the needs of global enterprises with a mobile workforce and growing branch offices which often don’t have dedicated IT staff or adequate security measures in place. The new solution provides protection for devices on or off the premises, prevent DNS-based data exfiltration, automatically stops device communications with command-and-control servers, and allows rapid investigation of threats.

Aegis Secure Key 3z hardware-encrypted flash drive released

Apricorn released the Aegis Secure Key 3z hardware-encrypted flash drive, a feature-rich USB drive that includes FIPS-level security and eliminates the vulnerabilities found in software-managed systems. It also enables security professionals in the most regulated industries to configure and deploy multiple devices simultaneously with the new Aegis Configurator.

ePACS Connect combines cyber security services with a fluid processing experience

Docupace Technologies has launched its ePACS Connect technology platform, which is a new technology release of the firm’s ePACS Productivity Suite with additional features and cyber security services to help Broker-Dealers, RIAs and their affiliated advisors build a compliant foundation and optimize their business operations with secure, paperless processing from start to finish.

RiskSense unveils multi-client dashboard

RiskSense Platform 7.0 includes a Multi-Client Dashboard that enables Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) to deliver risk management offerings that align a client’s vulnerability management priorities to focus on the most serious threats posed to their business operations.

WatchGuard TDR adds network and endpoint visibility to Total Security Suite

WatchGuard Technologies announced Threat Detection and Response (TDR), a new cloud-based service that gives SMBs, distributed enterprises, and MSSPs the ability to detect advanced threats on endpoints, correlate this with data collected from the network and empower them to centrally respond. Now available with WatchGuard Total Security Suite (TSS), TDR pairs detection and response capabilities on the endpoint with UTM network security services.

ID Tech releases ViVOpay Kiosk III SRED NFC/Contactless EMV reader

In addition to all the advanced features from the existing non-SRED version, such as AES and TDES encryption, mobile payments, and popular NFC loyalty programs, the SRED version provides added security with tamper detection as well as serving as a base for P2PE solutions, and it is certified with PCI PTS 4.X.

Free access to LogPoint’s SIEM solution

LogPoint Free has been designed to provide full SIEM functionality. This includes continuously updated out-of-the-box compliance templates; search, analytics and the visualisation of data; an unlimited number of users; alerting, reporting and dashboards; access to selected applications.