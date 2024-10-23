Help Net Security
Help Net Security

Evolving cloud threats: Insights and recommendations

Recently, IBM X-Force released its 2024 Cloud Threat Landscape Report. This uses incident data and insights to reveal how attackers successfully compromise organizations by leveraging adversary-in-the-middle (AITM) attacks to bypass multi-factor authentication (MFA). This often leads to business email compromise (BEC), which IBM X-Force observed as threat actors’ #1 objective when targeting cloud-based environments.

In this Help Net Security video, Austin Zeizel, Threat Intelligence Consultant at IBM X-Force, discusses the cloud threat landscape.

Key findings from the report:

Phishing remains a leading initial access vector: Over the past two years, phishing has accounted for 33% of cloud-related incidents, with attackers often using phishing to harvest credentials through AITM attacks.

BEC attacks go after credentials: BEC attacks, where attackers spoof email accounts posing as someone within the victim organization or another trusted organization, accounted for 39% of incidents over the past two years.

Continued demand for cloud credentials on the dark web despite market saturation: Gaining access via compromised cloud credentials was the second most common initial access vector at 28%. However, the overall mentions of SaaS platforms on dark web marketplaces decreased by 20% compared to 2023

Compliance is a major issue: The #1 security rule failure in 100% cloud-only environments involved improper configuration of essential security and management settings in Linux systems. In environments where 50% or more of the systems are in the cloud, the top failed security rule involved failing to ensure consistent and secure authentication and cryptography practices.

More about

Featured news

Sponsored

Don't miss