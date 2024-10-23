Argus: Open-source information gathering toolkit

Argus is an open-source toolkit that simplifies information gathering and reconnaissance. It features a user-friendly interface and a collection of powerful modules, enabling the exploration of networks, web applications, and security configurations.

Argus offers a collection of tools categorized into three main areas:

Network and infrastructure tools

These tools help you gather data about a network, uncovering vital details about servers, IP addresses, DNS records, and more:

Associated Hosts: Discover domains associated with the target.

Discover domains associated with the target. DNS Over HTTPS: Resolve DNS securely via encrypted channels.

Resolve DNS securely via encrypted channels. DNS Records: Collect DNS records, including A, AAAA, MX, etc.

Collect DNS records, including A, AAAA, MX, etc. DNSSEC Check: Verify if DNSSEC is properly configured.

Verify if DNSSEC is properly configured. Domain Info: Gather information such as registrar details and expiry dates.

Gather information such as registrar details and expiry dates. Domain Reputation Check: Check domain trustworthiness using various reputation sources.

Check domain trustworthiness using various reputation sources. IP Info: Retrieve geographic and ownership details of an IP address.

Retrieve geographic and ownership details of an IP address. Open Ports Scan: Scan the target for open ports and services.

Scan the target for open ports and services. Server Info: Extract key server details using various techniques.

Extract key server details using various techniques. Server Location: Identify the physical location of the server.

Identify the physical location of the server. SSL Chain Analysis: Analyze the SSL certificate chain for trustworthiness.

Analyze the SSL certificate chain for trustworthiness. SSL Expiry Alert: Check SSL certificates for upcoming expiry.

Check SSL certificates for upcoming expiry. TLS Cipher Suites: List the supported TLS ciphers on the server.

List the supported TLS ciphers on the server. TLS Handshake Simulation: Simulate a TLS handshake to check for security issues.

Simulate a TLS handshake to check for security issues. Traceroute: Trace the path packets take to reach the target.

Trace the path packets take to reach the target. TXT Records: Fetch TXT records, often used for verification purposes.

Fetch TXT records, often used for verification purposes. WHOIS Lookup: Perform WHOIS queries to gather domain ownership details.

Perform WHOIS queries to gather domain ownership details. Zone Transfer: Attempt to perform DNS zone transfers.

Attempt to perform DNS zone transfers. HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 Support Checker: Check if the server supports HTTP/2 and HTTP/3.

Web application analysis tools

These modules focus on understanding the structure and security of web applications:

Archive history: View the target’s history using internet archives.

View the target’s history using internet archives. Broken links detection: Find broken links that may lead to user frustration or security gaps.

Find broken links that may lead to user frustration or security gaps. Carbon footprint: Evaluate the environmental impact of a website.

Evaluate the environmental impact of a website. CMS detection: Detect the type of CMS used, like WordPress, Joomla, etc.

Detect the type of CMS used, like WordPress, Joomla, etc. Cookies analyzer: Analyze cookies for secure attributes and potential privacy issues.

Analyze cookies for secure attributes and potential privacy issues. Content discovery: Discover hidden directories, files, and endpoints.

Discover hidden directories, files, and endpoints. Crawler: Crawl the site to uncover data and map out its structure.

Crawl the site to uncover data and map out its structure. Robots.txt analyzer: Analyze the robots.txt file for hidden resources.

Analyze the robots.txt file for hidden resources. Directory finder: Look for directories that may not be indexed publicly.

Look for directories that may not be indexed publicly. Email harvesting: Extract email addresses from the target domain.

Extract email addresses from the target domain. Performance monitoring: Monitor the website’s response time and load performance.

Monitor the website’s response time and load performance. Quality metrics: Assess the quality of the site’s content and user experience.

Assess the quality of the site’s content and user experience. Redirect chain: Follow redirects to analyze if they’re safe or malicious.

Follow redirects to analyze if they’re safe or malicious. Sitemap parsing: Extract URLs from the site’s sitemap.

Extract URLs from the site’s sitemap. Social media presence scan: Analyze the social media profiles linked to the target.

Analyze the social media profiles linked to the target. Technology stack detection: Identify the technologies and frameworks the site uses.

Identify the technologies and frameworks the site uses. Third-party integrations: Discover any third-party services integrated into the site.

Security and threat intelligence tools

The security modules in Argus are designed to assess the target’s defenses and gather threat intelligence:

Censys reconnaissance: Use Censys for in-depth details about the target’s assets.

Use Censys for in-depth details about the target’s assets. Certificate authority Recon: Examine the certificate authority details.

Examine the certificate authority details. Data leak detection: Check for potential data leaks and sensitive data exposure.

Check for potential data leaks and sensitive data exposure. Exposed environment files checker: Identify publicly exposed .env files.

Identify publicly exposed .env files. Firewall detection: Identify whether a firewall or WAF is protecting the target.

Identify whether a firewall or WAF is protecting the target. Global ranking: Look up the site’s global ranking to gauge its popularity.

Look up the site’s global ranking to gauge its popularity. HTTP headers: Extract and evaluate HTTP response headers.

Extract and evaluate HTTP response headers. HTTP security features: Check for secure HTTP headers such as HSTS and CSP.

Check for secure HTTP headers such as HSTS and CSP. Malware and phishing check: Scan the site for signs of malware and phishing risks.

Scan the site for signs of malware and phishing risks. Pastebin monitoring: Search paste sites for leaks associated with the target.

Search paste sites for leaks associated with the target. Privacy compliance: Verify compliance with GDPR and other privacy regulations.

Verify compliance with GDPR and other privacy regulations. Security.txt check: Locate and analyze the security.txt file for vulnerability disclosure policies.

Locate and analyze the security.txt file for vulnerability disclosure policies. Shodan reconnaissance: Use Shodan to discover open ports, services, and vulnerabilities.

Use Shodan to discover open ports, services, and vulnerabilities. SSL Labs report: Get a detailed SSL/TLS assessment via SSL Labs.

Get a detailed SSL/TLS assessment via SSL Labs. SSL pinning check: Check if SSL pinning is implemented on the site.

Check if SSL pinning is implemented on the site. Subdomain enumeration: Discover subdomains of the target domain.

Discover subdomains of the target domain. Subdomain takeover: Test whether subdomains are vulnerable to takeover.

Test whether subdomains are vulnerable to takeover. VirusTotal scan: Check the target’s reputation using VirusTotal.

Whether you’re conducting research, performing authorized security assessments, or exploring network infrastructures out of curiosity, Argus delivers a wealth of information.

Argus is available for free on GitHub.

