Qualys and Bugcrowd bring automation, crowdsourcing to web app security

At RSA Conference 2017, Qualys and Bugcrowd announced joint development integrations allowing joint customers the ability to share vulnerability data across automated web application scanning and crowdsourced bug bounty programs.

Many organizations’ security strategies have changed to a proactive approach, which includes both automation and human expertise to discover vulnerabilities. To reduce the escalating cost and effort of implementing multiple tools or programs, this joint integration between Bugcrowd Crowdcontrol and Qualys Cloud Platform brings together the scale and efficiency of automated web application scanning (WAS) with the expertise of the penetration-testing crowd in one simple solution.

Joint customers will be able to eliminate automatically discovered vulnerabilities by Qualys WAS from their list of offered bug bounties and focus Bugcrowd programs on critical vulnerabilities that require manual testing, effectively reducing the cost of vulnerability discovery and penetration testing.

The initial integration allows Bugcrowd customers who also have Qualys WAS to import vulnerability data from Qualys WAS results directly into the Bugcrowd Crowdcontrol platform and then use that data to optimize their bug bounty program scope and incentives. Further integration with the Qualys Cloud Platform will allow joint customers running a bug bounty platform on Bugcrowd to import unique vulnerabilities from Crowdcontrol into Qualys WAS and have the ability to apply one-click patches using the fully integrated Qualys Web Application Firewall (WAF).

“With the move of IT to the cloud and all the digital transformation efforts underway, web apps are exploding and securing these apps is now front and center,” said Sumedh Thakar, Chief Product Officer, Qualys. “By combining the automation of Qualys Web Application Scanning (WAS) and Bugcrowd’s crowd sourcing platform, organizations can now cover a much larger number of applications and secure them more effectively at a lower cost.”

“The pace and complexity of modern application deployment requires organizations to harness both automation and on-demand crowd testing. This integration allows our customers to gain the benefits of both,” said Jonathan Cran, Vice President of Product, Bugcrowd. “The integration of Bugcrowd and Qualys data means that this new approach will be easier and lower cost.”

The integration of Qualys WAS vulnerability data within Crowdcontrol will be available to joint customers in March, followed by the integration of Bugcrowd data into Qualys WAS and WAF in Q2 2017.