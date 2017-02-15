Trustwave introduces proactive threat hunting service

Trustwave announced at RSA Conference 2017 new and enhanced managed security and professional services designed to help short-circuit an attacker’s activities by detecting cybersecurity threats much earlier and shutting them down before real damage is done.

These include:

New Trustwave proactive managed threat hunting service – It is a purpose built, professional services engagement designed to help uncover advanced threats hiding within an organization using the latest threat hunting tools. The key to detecting these types of attacks early lies in fully leveraging proactive threat hunting and investigative techniques carried out by the skilled and experienced security professionals within the Trustwave SpiderLabs incident response, security research and ethical hacking team.

Enhanced Trustwave Managed Threat Detection service – This managed service, which works with cloud and on premise technologies and other major security information and event management (SIEM) solutions, has been enhanced to support events and additional threat intelligence from some of the leading cloud access security broker (CASB) providers such as Bitglass and Netskope.

Enhanced Trustwave Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for Endpoints service – Trustwave has delivered enhanced support for both Carbon Black and CounterTack endpoint detection and response technologies, and can now correlate additional data from those companies to leverage the security events from these technologies to provide greater threat visibility of endpoints, enabling recurring threat investigation and response actions.

“As we monitor an environment, we are not only looking at what security systems are telling us, but we also use state-of-the-art threat hunting techniques to help uncover potential threats before they can gain a foothold in a business and cause damage,” said Chris Schueler, Senior Vice President of Managed Security Services at Trustwave.

“A proactive approach like this helps greatly reduce the amount of time an attacker goes undetected within a network. As a result, our new services are targeted at helping thwart compromise attempts by uncovering the reconnaissance, lateral movements, C&C, and other methods deployed by attackers.”