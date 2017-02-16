Qualys app for IBM QRadar offers critical insight into key vulnerability metrics

At RSA Conference 2017, Qualys launched a new Qualys App for the IBM QRadar Security Intelligence Platform, which allows customers to visualize their network IT assets and vulnerabilities in real-time, and helps teams produce continuous vulnerability and risk metrics from a data analytics perspective.

The new application is freely available to the security community through the IBM Security App Exchange, a marketplace where developers across the industry can share applications based on IBM Security technologies.

Organizations securing global IT environments against a rapidly changing threat landscape require visibility into continuous risk metrics. Designed to help security teams identify where and when their organizations may be vulnerable to attack, this new Qualys App for QRadar builds real-time trending data and visualizations about key vulnerabilities into a single powerful dashboard.

Leveraging the Qualys API, customers using the app can automatically import IT asset and vulnerability data from the Qualys Cloud Platform into QRadar for better visualization and correlation with security incidents. All of this data can be viewed through customizable visualization widgets that leverage QRadar APIs to graph vulnerability severities and aging, or be searched within the QRadar app for the latest asset and vulnerability data.

The app continues to automatically update QRadar with new data, giving users a single-pane view of vulnerability spikes and other trends over time across their elastic cloud, endpoints or on-premise global assets.

Based on the Qualys Cloud Platform, The Qualys App for QRadar is designed to give customers critical insight into key vulnerability metrics such as their distribution of vulnerabilities, trending vulnerabilities, top 10 vulnerabilities and more.

The Qualys app dashboard also features historical charts, and allows users to set alerts for vulnerability thresholds and spikes. Future versions of the app will include enhanced functionality such as prebuilt widgets for QRadar dashboards and the ability to perform searches directly within the app.